Michael Goodwin: Barr determined to unravel truth behind Russia lie

Looking for some great weekend reading? Look no further than the transcript of the CBS News interview with Attorney General William Barr.

Calling it a bombshell doesn’t do it justice. The interview is chock-full of one explosive comment after another about special counsel Robert Mueller, the media and Barr’s own investigation of the investigators.

Here are some nuclear-grade examples of what the AG has to say:

“So it was bogus, this whole idea that Trump was in cahoots with the Russians is bogus.”

“It’s hard to read some of the [FBI] texts and not feel that there was gross bias at work, and they’re appalling.”

“The use of foreign-intelligence capabilities and counterintelligence capabilities against an American political campaign to me is unprecedented and it’s a serious red line that’s been crossed.”

“The media reaction is strange. Normally the media would be interested in letting the sunshine in and finding out what the truth is.”

“One of the ironies today is that people are saying that it’s President Trump that’s shredding our institutions. I really see no evidence of that . . . From my perspective the idea of resisting a democratically elected president and basically throwing everything at him and you know, really changing the norms on the grounds that we have to stop this president, that is where the shredding of our norms and our institutions is occurring.”

There’s much more, making the interview, on top of other things Barr has said, like Christmas, July 4th and Thanksgiving all rolled into one. A new era in Washington has begun. Hallelujah!

The old era will not be missed. Recall a revealing moment on Jan. 3, 2017, just weeks before Trump took office.

