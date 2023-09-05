Meeting Mother Teresa, a blueprint for GOP to win big in 2024 and more Fox News Opinion

Expand / Collapse search
Democrats are losing their grip on the Black vote, and it’s not hard to see why.

LAURA INGRAHAM – The Democratic Party's leaders are losing their grip on the Black vote. It's not hard to see why… Watch here… 

LONG IN THE TOOTH – Joe Biden’s age is just a number and a problematic one for reelection… Continue reading…

NEWT GINGRICH – Want to win, Republicans? Here’s a blueprint for success in 2024… Continue reading…

AMERICA ANNIVERSARY – I escaped Castro's Cuba for freedom in America. Sixty-one years later my family still celebrates our arrival… Continue reading…

SEN. MARCO RUBIO – There’s a crisis of working and non-working men in America right now. Here are 5 things we need to do… Continue reading…

RELIGIOUSLY OFFENSIVE – It took a Biden-appointed judge more than 60 pages to try to make her case against Christian parents…  Continue reading…

WATCH: RACHEL CRUZE – Americans are ‘feeling the pinch’ of Bidenomics… See the video… 

WORKIN' 9-TO-5 – I learned my work ethic in childhood delivering newspapers. Let's do more to honor those who work hard every day… Continue reading…

MEETING MOTHER TERESA – I met Mother Teresa when I was just 16. Here's what she taught me… Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Fox Nation host Nancy Grace breaks down statements made by Buster Murdaugh following interview with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum.… Watch now…

Buster Murdaugh believes father is innocent, says killer is still on loose Video

PUTIN'S PUNISHMENT PLAN – Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on hunger is part of his mass starvation strategy… Continue reading…

DAVE RAMSEY – Do good parents have to pay for their child's college education?… Continue reading…

WATCH: MARC THIESSEN – The majority of Americans don't want a Trump-Biden rematch… See the video… 

FIVE ALARM FIRE –  If Puerto Rico bankruptcy ruling stands, it could devastate municipal borrowing… Continue reading… 

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Killer AI Check out all of our political cartoons...

09.04.23

