Pathetic media shrugs at assassination attempt of Supreme Court justice: Concha

A man attempts to assassinate a Supreme Court justice and some lawmakers and their allies in the media simply shrug.

Earlier this week, a man outside the home of Brett Kavanaugh was arrested with a gun and a knife on him.

Yet, while the attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice was thwarted, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on the same day did a 24-minute interview — if you want to call sitting with fanboy Jimmy Kimmel an interview — and didn't mention it once. Not once!

But Kimmel is no different from the alleged paper of record, the New York Times, which put the assassination attempt of Kavanaugh not on page 1 or page 10, but page 20 of the newspaper. 20!

You're telling us if there was a murder attempt on Justice Sonia Sotomayor, or Justice Elena Kagan, or soon-to-be Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson that this wouldn’t be the top story? Especially when considering the heated rhetoric that has come from leaders on the Democratic side directed at Supreme Court justices like Neil Gorsuch and the aforementioned Kavanaugh.

In a related story, the U.S. code specifically says protest outside the homes of Supreme Court justices is against the law. That makes perfect sense. Intimidating judges ahead of major decisions cannot be tolerated.

Yet the White House has embraced these protests, all for political purposes, without considering the health and safety implications of Kavanaugh and his family.

How utterly pathetic. This can and must change, but we need sane and sober leaders to do it.

And those are in short supply right now.