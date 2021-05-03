WSJ Editorial Board: Mass Hysteria for $2,000 -- reaction to a 'Jeopardy!' contestant's innocent hand gesture

Politics can make people crazy, especially these days. For the latest evidence, consider its insidious spread to "Jeopardy!," the game show heretofore loved by millions.

Last week "Jeopardy!" contestant Kelly Donohue put his index finger and thumb together in an "OK" sign, with three fingers extended, during the show’s introduction. Uh oh.

It seems some progressives are on constant watch for this gesture as a signal of white supremacy because it has allegedly been adopted by some extremist groups. Within a few days, hundreds of former "Jeopardy!" contestants signed an open letter explaining that Mr. Donohue’s gesture, "whether intentional or not, resembled very closely a gesture that has been coopted by white power groups."

Mr. Donohue said he had signaled the number three because he had won the show three days in a row. He clarified his meaning in a Facebook post, but he apparently didn’t abase himself sufficiently in the view of the concerned game-show participants. "Most problematic to us as a contestant community," they wrote, "is the fact that Kelly has not publicly apologized for the ramifications of the gesture he made."

