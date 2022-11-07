We must make a choice and vote in midterm elections

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tuesday, you will make a choice.

The choice itself is pretty straight forward, but its consequences will be widespread and felt by virtually every American.

You will get to choose whether you want a better future for yourself, your family, and your neighbors – or if you want to stay on the disastrous road our country has been on for nearly two years.

If you want crime and violence to continue to rise in cities such as Atlanta, Philadelphia, Seattle, and others, then you should vote for whatever Democrat is on your ballot. Nearly all of them have supported defunding police departments and fomented hostility toward law enforcement for short-sighted political gains.

If you want fentanyl and other dangerous drugs to continue flooding across the southern border, poisoning our neighborhoods, and killing our children and young adults, you should vote Democrat. As a party, they have rejected every effort to control our border – and denied there is even a problem there. Meanwhile, more than 200,000 people illegally enter the country each month, and more than 103,000 Americans died from drug overdoses from May 2021 to May 2022, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you want your grocery bills to get even more expensive, vote Democrat. Every Democrat supported President Joe Biden’s (dishonestly named) spending bill which has driven inflation to the highest point in 40 years and shrunk your wallet. In effect, the Democrats’ spending and policies have given every American an 8.2 percent pay cut. They have also hamstrung American energy production, which has kept the price of gasoline and diesel fuel high. This has made virtually everything you buy more expensive from eggs, to milk, to clothing, to medical supplies, to energy for your home. This will be a serious problem in the coming months as heating oil prices skyrocket and put people in northern states in real danger of freezing.

If you want your children and grandchildren to be trapped in schools that fail to teach them – and at the same time brainwash them with radical gender-ideology, then you should probably vote Democrat. As long as the Left has the levers of power, the Teachers’ Unions will have the ability to ruin your child’s future. It’s that simple.

Similarly, if you want your 401k or other retirement savings to continue to collapse, you should probably vote Democrat. As I wrote a few weeks ago, people shouldn’t often worry about fluctuations in their retirement accounts. But the current mess in the market has been caused by Democrats’ economic disasters. The Biden-Democrat agenda has stripped $34,000 out of the average retirement account. If you are near to retirement age, that can be devastating.

So, the choice is simple. If you want a better future, vote Republican. If you want to continue the disaster, vote Democrat.

But no matter your choice, I want to stress one point: You must vote.

If you love this country, you have an absolute obligation to vote. You have an obligation to tell your friends to go vote. With Veterans Day this Friday, it’s important to remember that Americans risk their lives every day all around the world to give you the privilege of voting. To choose not to vote is an abrogation of your duty to them.

I am optimistic. If everyone goes out to vote, then we will see a landslide election for Republicans. We will have strong majorities in the House and Senate which will be able to check the Democrats and force Biden to change course or become irrelevant. But we will also see Republicans filling state houses and walking into governor’s mansions across the country.

I believe we are on the verge of a profound election in which the American people reject the ideas and policies which have been dragging our country into despair and poverty and instead choose a path which will return us to an America that works for all Americans.

We must make the choice and vote.