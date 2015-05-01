Louisiana Governor: ISIS threat reveals Obama's failure as commander in chief

President Obama has shown the country that he is incapable of being commander-in-chief of the United States of America. One of the defining military challenges of our time is the spread of radical Islamist terrorism, and President Obama has focused more on criticizing America and lecturing the American people than on devising a plan to hunt down and kill these extremists.



Every day, Islamic State is expanding its atrocities, killing more innocent people, all while the president and his administration are refusing to admit we are at war, giving us history lessons about the Crusades, refusing to call out radical Islam as the root problem, and contending that jobs programs are the key to defeating terrorism.

We demand a leader who is going to spend less time criticizing America and more time hunting terrorists down and killing them.

Mr. President, the American people are not as dimwitted as you seem to believe we are. We know that most Muslims have no interest in terrorism. It’s an obvious point, but for President Obama and the politically correct crowd, we do need to say it.



The American people are not looking to blame peace-loving Muslims for anything, but we also demand a leader who will be honest with us about the threat we are facing from radical Islamic terrorists.



If you cannot admit the problem, you cannot fix the problem. Our president cannot admit the problem of Radical Islamic terrorism, so he cannot possibly hope to fix it.



Islam has a problem. There is an evil belief system that has taken root in radical Islam. It contends that many of us must be killed, women should be treated like property, some of us are eligible for slavery, and others need to be crucified.



Let’s review some of what these radical Islamic terrorists have done recently in broad daylight: beheaded American captives and filmed it; beheaded 21 Christians in Libya and filmed it; burned a Jordanian pilot alive in a cage and filmed it; and attacked a school in Pakistan, killing over a hundred children and teachers.



Now, let’s review some of the statements from the president and his administration just in the past week: The president said, “we are not at war with Islam;” but he failed to say that we are indeed at war with radical Islam. His attorney general said, “we are not at a state of war;” and his State Department spokesperson said, “These terrorists won’t be defeated through military force, but through responsible governance and better job opportunities.”



Radical Islamic terrorists are cutting off people’s heads, killing children, crucifying people, and burning people alive, and we need to find jobs for them? An international jobs program is not a strategy to defeat terrorists.



Perhaps the most incredible statement yet from this administration came from our State Department, which said, “we cannot win this war by killing them. We cannot kill our way out of this war.”



This is madness. Killing the enemy is exactly the way you win a war. More than any other statement, this one demonstrates in broad daylight that the president is not up to the job.



These statements are only made worse by the President’s Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against ISIS. The AUMF specifically prohibits the use of ground troops in defeating ISIS.



There is simply no reason for us to provide comfort to our enemies by telling them what we will not do, ever.



Congress should amend the president’s AUMF to remove the prohibition on ground troops, and send it back to him to sign. Whether we ever use ground troops or not, the decision should be primarily informed by the wisdom of our military commanders on the ground.



The president’s prohibition on ground troops is not a military strategy, it is a political strategy designed to appease the left in this country, which also happens to populate his entire administration. The prohibition is designed by the left to be a check on the next president.

The mission for our military should be clear – defeat the terrorists. Instead, the president is forecasting our playbook to ISIS.

The military must be given the mission, and they should then propose the specific tactics. If that includes some use of ground troops, then that’s what has to be done.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle need to stop pretending that we will never use ground troops, and they have to stop telling our enemies what we will not do.

As president, you don’t hamstring your military commanders because of political pushback. When you face a challenge that threatens our values, our freedom, and our way of life, you ignore the polls and the pundits, and give your military commanders a clear mission – do what you need to defeat the enemy.

It’s time for our president to have the fortitude to tell the American people the truth about radical Islam and put his political base aside so we can defeat these terrorists.