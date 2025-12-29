LIZ PEEK: Five unforgettable lessons we all learned in 2025, but some Democrats still didn’t

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans — celebrate 2025! The year we found out that Democrats have been wrong about nearly everything and that common-sense Americans were right all along.

Think that’s an exaggeration? Consider:

Climate alarmism is dead. It turns out we need oil and gas;

Big Government spending, a staple of the Democratic Party playbook, leads directly to Big Fraud;

DEI programs don’t work;

More cops bring safer streets;

"Gender-affirming care" is dangerous and wrong.

1. Climate

Perhaps the most consequential change of 2025 was the long-overdue realization that climate alarmism is possibly more dangerous than climate change. When even billoinaire Bill Gates, long-time climate crusader, hangs up his spikes, something profound has shifted. Gates recently wrote a memo admitting climate change "will not lead to humanity’s demise"; the welcome dose of realism from one of the world’s richest human beings comes only a year after he penned a book entitled "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster."

Look how blue state officials are running pell-mell away from climate mandates that have driven electricity costs higher and infuriated voters.

Exhibit one is New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, who recently lifted the damaging de facto ban on natural gas pipeline construction imposed by her predecessor former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

After clinging to Cuomo’s disastrous climate agenda for years and watching New York’s electricity rates soar to 40% above the national average, Hochul approved key permits for the Williams Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) natural gas pipeline in November, infuriating climate warriors. Hochul said energy needs and grid reliability dictated the change. For a woman who wants to outlaw gas stoves, it was quite an about-face.

Both Gates and Hochul are in step with the corporate community, which has quietly abandoned environmental goals, as the need for power to fuel AI data banks reigns supreme. The reality is that trillions of dollars of investment in renewable fuels has barely reduced demand for oil, gas and coal.

Also, the cost to western nations of suffocating their economies to reduce carbon emissions has become too high, especially since China, India and other developing nations are today’s biggest emitters and abide by no such regulations. As Gates wrote, the emphasis needs to be on improving lives – both here and around the world – not blindly trying to curb fossil fuels.

2. Big government

Under President Joe Biden, Democrats spent trillions of dollars unnecessarily, boosting our deficits relative to the economy to levels never before seen except during major wars. The gusher of cash not only fed decades-high inflation, it also opened the door to mammoth fraud, with hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars going missing.

More recently, the nation has discovered a still-developing scandal where the Somali community in Minnesota allegedly stole as much as $9 billion in funds meant to feed hungry children and house the homeless.

Democrats (and sometimes Republicans) hope to attract voters by doling out money; they know that if citizens become dependent on lavish handouts, they will vote to keep the good times rolling.

But someone has to pay for free stuff; that poor sod is the taxpayer, who eventually rebels. As blue states jack taxes higher to feed their welfare machines, they bleed businesses and residents who flee to lower-tax locales like Florida and Texas. Bottom line, Big Government does not work. Never has, never will.

3. DEI

Early on, President Donald Trump reversed what he called the "illegal and immoral" DEI programs that Biden had required be implemented in every corner of the Federal Government. Biden’s Executive Order, "Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government" demanded nearly every Federal agency — including air traffic control and the military — submit "Equity Action Plans," which led to "immense public waste and shameful discrimination."

Inspired by the president’s pushback against the virtue-signaling programs, corporations, aware that such efforts divide their employees and stoke resentment, quietly let DEI fall by the wayside.

In February, Accenture’s CEO wrote a memo to staff indicating the huge professional services firm was shelving its DEI program since it had "largely achieved its goals" and "we are and always have been a meritocracy." Dozens of companies, including Pepsico, Disney, Blackrock, McDonalds, Ford, Walmart and others followed suit.

In 2016, Harvard Business School published a report on "Why Diversity Programs Fail", revealing that decades of mandated diversity efforts had made little progress because, studies showed, "force-feeding can activate bias rather than stamp it out." That remains the case today.

4. Cops help

You would think it obvious that putting more cops on the beat brings down crime. But leftists in the U.S. insist, based on ideology rather than common sense or evidence, that law enforcement is the problem and not the cure.

Trump deployed the National Guard to the streets of D.C., and they became safer. Hochul activated the National Guard to protect New York’s subways, and, not surprisingly, they became less dangerous. This is not rocket science.

5. "Gender-affirming care"

Allowing young people to permanently change their gender is an atrocity that has blessedly been outlawed in much of Europe and is now restricted in 27 states. Because there remains a group in the U.S. weirdly dedicated to promoting this heinous activity, activists continue to push for its legality. They are suing to overturn the Supreme Court’s ruling in United States v. Skrmetti that a Tennessee law banning gender affirming care did not constitute sex-based discrimination and did not violate the U.S Constitution.

The left is adamant that underage kids, often without the knowledge of their parents, should be able to mutilate their own bodies and permanently destroy their reproductive capabilities. It is hard to imagine a crueler campaign.

Happily, common sense prevailed on these five issues during 2025. Let us hope that 2026 continues the trend, perhaps delivering wisdom on the recklessness of open borders and the disgrace of our public education system and the complicit teachers unions.

Meanwhile, we have much to celebrate!