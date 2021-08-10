David Bossie: Left pressures Justice Breyer to exit Court. Here's why this campaign is a win for conservatives

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The radical left is hell-bent on trying to force Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer into retirement.

The 82-year-old Breyer was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1994 and since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last year is now the senior liberal on the high court. Unsurprisingly, he’s not far enough to the left for the crowd currently calling the shots for the Democrat Party.

For this zany bunch, being pro-abortion, anti-free speech, and against the right to keep and bears arms isn’t enough – you must be in favor of fundamentally changing America into the world’s next failed socialist experiment. It’s the left’s new litmus test.

Having to live through President Trump nominating three conservative justices to the Supreme Court in four years – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – unhinged leftists can’t see straight. In fact, they’re all but foaming at the mouth for the opportunity to put one of their own – a young radical Marxist – on the Supreme Court.

Left-wing activists desperately want to replace Justice Breyer with someone who would enter the court with a dangerous political agenda. The agenda would center on laying waste to the Constitution, Bill of Rights and the rule of law.

Leftists want a new associate justice who would do their bidding by legislating from the bench and turning the Supreme Court into a political forum. This is the last thing America can afford right now.

As a conservative, I would like Breyer to retire for many reasons. First of all, for nearly 30 years I haven’t agreed with his positions on gun rights, the rights of the unborn or free speech rights protected under the First Amendment. In fact, Justice Breyer was one of the four justices who voted to restrict political speech in my case, Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission.

However, these Trump-deranged ideologues trying to push Breyer out are overlooking that the Senate is deadlocked at 50-50. And I don’t think that a judge who’s seen as being way to the left of Breyer is confirmable.

I don’t believe that Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia would approve a nominee who wants to repeal the Second Amendment. I don’t believe that Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly would vote for a judge who will ignore immigration laws, disrespect ICE and Border Patrol agents and cause more chaos at the border.

And then there’s President Joe Biden, the person who would be responsible for choosing Breyer’s successor.

Biden likes to say that politics is the art of the possible and he’s right. Biden cannot put forward a radical nominee who can’t get the votes of all 50 Democrats.

The radical leftists in charge of the Democrat Party aren’t very good at reading warning signs.

Not to mention, forcing Democrat senators from red and purple states to vote in favor of an out-of-the-mainstream judge for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court would almost certainly spell the end of the Democrat majority in the U.S. Senate after the 2022 midterm elections. For example, most Georgians don’t want a left-wing activist on the high court and Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection would almost certainly swing on that one crucial vote.

My message to the liberals who are running the pressure campaign on Breyer is keep it up – at your own peril. Every Supreme Court pick is a gamble to some extent and there’s always a chance that Biden’s choice could end up to the right of Breyer with his or her rulings. Not to mention, a Breyer retirement now would grind Biden’s socialist agenda to a screeching halt for months. And everyone knows nothing gets accomplished in Washington in an election year – and 2022 is rapidly approaching.

A Supreme Court fight in the fall of 2021 would put all pending legislative business on the back burner. No $3.5 trillion socialist wish list; no amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants; no defunding police; no gun control; no federal takeover of elections; no tax hikes – no nothing. From a conservative perspective, I call this winning.

But as we’ve seen over the past six months, the radical leftists in charge of the Democrat Party aren’t very good at reading warning signs or acting in the best interests of hardworking Americans.

They arrogantly misread their so-called mandate and the fact that Biden won the election by just 42,000 votes in three states, the Senate is deadlocked, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., barely has a governing majority in the House. They’re also ignoring inflation, focusing on mask mandates instead of the crime wave, and their base drove them to create a human catastrophe at the border that’s causing untold pain and suffering.

Since taking power in January, Biden, Pelosi, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have made a habit of bowing to the wishes of their radical base. So, why would anyone expect them to follow a sane path when it comes to their treatment of Justice Breyer and the plans to replace him?