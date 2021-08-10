Tucker Carlson: You can be sophisticated or a superspreader

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You thought you had a great weekend. Did you see what Barack Obama did? It was way more fun than anything that happened at your house Saturday night. For his 60th birthday, Obama threw himself a party at his estate on Martha’s Vineyard, off the coast of Massachusetts.

Obama’s place is on the ocean, naturally, but unlike your oceanfront property in, say, Destin, Obama’s has been declared eternally exempt from the devastating rise in sea levels that will inevitably accompany the existential crisis of climate change, which by the way you caused. So no matter what happens to the global climate, Obama will be safe there, even if you continue to eat steak or use air conditioning, both of which will soon be banned.

Ever sensitive to the feelings of his subjects, Obama did his best to downplay the size and opulence of Saturday’s event. His PR team did not mention the hundreds of servants who’d be there. The party, they assured us, would be nothing at all like something King Farouk might have hosted in his later years.

No resemblance. Barack Obama’s party was merely an intimate gathering of "family and friends." And in the end, that’s exactly what it was. The thing is, as you can see from the pictures, Barack Obama has an awful lot of very close friends. What’s interesting is who they are, and who they’re not.

Joe Biden wasn’t at the party. That’s weird, considering Biden and Obama are like brothers, as close as two straight men can be, as Biden himself has told us many times. If you’ve been watching carefully through the years, you may have noticed that Obama has never made that claim, he’s never said a lot about liking Joe Biden. Now we know he doesn’t. So who does Barack Obama like?

In a word: Celebrities. Obama likes celebrities. Lots and lots of celebrities. It was like the red carpet scene outside a lesser awards show on Saturday night: Oprah, Jay-Z, Gayle King, Tom Hanks, George Clooney, as well as a whole bunch of other people you wouldn’t recognize if you’re over 30 and don’t live on social media. There were a ton of them. And it was kind of a surprise to see it, because Barack Obama is a genius. We can be certain of that because we’ve heard it claimed as fact for almost 15 years now. And yet we now know that when Barack Obama relaxes at his house, it’s not with intellectuals, or even with people who can read books.

It’s with the kids he watches on TikTok. Obama passes around some high-fives, throws on a pair of beige slip-on shoes, and the world’s only grey Hawaiian shirt, and hits the dance floor. It’s party time. But wait a second, you ask. A grey Hawaiian shirt? Is that even legal? When you’re Barack Obama, it is. The normal rules don’t apply to you.

Remember that this is the man whose staff referred to him as "Black Jesus," totally without sarcasm. So, when you’re parting the waters and healing the sick, you don’t get too hung on up on the usual fashion regulations.

Or for that matter, on public health regulations. There’s a global pandemic out there, as you may have heard about it. And it’s getting worse. The CDC tells us that the so-called "delta variant" is so dangerous that we can no longer have civil liberties in America. Private property rights have been suspended. It happened last week. Our children must wear masks at school. Again. We shouldn’t be allowed to go to dinner, or fly on airplanes, or have a job without first displaying our new vaccine passports. And, Barack Obama supports all of that. He is for all of the restrictions. But that doesn’t mean he wants to live under those restrictions.

On Saturday, Obama’s guests didn’t have to show their papers to get into the party. Unlike CNN employees, they didn’t have to prove they were vaccinated. Unlike your kids, they didn’t have to wear masks. It was like 2019 at Barack Obama’s house — like the whole pandemic thing never happened. The question is: Does Tony Fauci know this? And if so, is he OK with it?

That’s a pressing public health question. So today, we called Tony Fauci today to find out. Unfortunately, he wasn’t free to talk to us. He was busy. He’s a scientist. He’s not into publicity. He was tired up doing another photoshoot for Teen Vogue, so he couldn’t talk. Our loss. So to determine what the new rules are, we’re just going to have to go with Tony Fauci’s previous statements.

Here’s what we learned: when large groups of maskless people gather without vaccine passports, it’s a danger to Americans, but only when those people ride Harley Davidson’s.

On Sunday, Fauci once again scolded bikers who were gathering for their annual event in Sturgis, South Dakota. Now, these people are dangerous, he told us. Some of them went to community college, literally. And there are some who didn’t go at all. You should be worried.

That’s pretty much exactly what he told us last year about the Sturgis rally — many would die. So we checked because numbers are important on a news show. Did that happen? Whatever happened to last year’s Sturgis?

Let’s see. More than 450,000 people went to Sturgis. In the end, fewer than 0.1% of them got COVID. So, no. Millions did not die. It was fine. But Tony Fauci did not change his guidance. He isn't deterred by his own bigotry and stupid predictions. Here he was the other day, warning us again about the perils of Sturgis:

FAUCI: Well, I'm very concerned, Chuck, that we're going to see another surge related to that rally. I mean, to me, it's, it’s understandable that people want to do the kinds of things they want to do. They want their freedom to do that. But there comes a time when you're dealing with a public health crisis that could involve you, your family, and everyone else, that something supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do.

Well, I’m very concerned, Chuck. BOHICA.

So as Tony Fauci explained, given how dangerous to public health those bikers a Sturgis are, you’ve got to wonder what the risk the rest of us face might be from Barack Obama's Martha’s Vineyard birthday party. Here you have hundreds of people, indoors, without masks, who haven’t proven their vaccination status. And if the numbers tell us anything, quite a few of them weren’t vaccinated. Is that acceptable or not? Sincerely. That’s an urgent public health question, the kind you’s think Tony Fauci exists to answer as the highest-paid public-sector employee. But he didn’t answer the question, as we told you. We tried and he won’t answer it.

So, as an epidemiological matter, where do you think Barack Obama got the idea that it's a good idea to hold a huge indoor event with people who haven’t proven they’ve gotten the shot and aren’t wearing masks? How could he have determined that?

Maybe he watched his friend Muriel Bowser, who is the mayor of D.C., and just did the same thing. Bowser, you'll remember, forced a new mask mandate on her city, but she delayed her within hours just long enough for her to hold a birthday party for herself. And that’s fine, it’s cool. It’s not like she rides a Harley. She’s a Democratic office holder

Now, if you still believe in science and are becoming slightly confused by this public health guidance, you didn’t watch CNN this weekend. They laid it out in the clearest possible terms.

One reporter from The New York Times explained why Barack Obama and his friends from TikTok can have maskless parties indoors without vaccine passports, at the very same moment you are not allowed to visit your dying parents in the hospital. It’s not arbitrary. It’s not capricious. There’s a reason, a medical reason.

ANNIE KARNI: Other people said, you know, this is really being overblown. They're following all the safety precautions. People are going to sporting events that are bigger than this. This is going to be safe. This is a sophisticated, vaccinated crowd.

Now we're talking science. So, when it happens at Barack Obama’s $12 million house--by the way that was the purchase price, we're talking over $20 million house on the ocean that's immune to climate change--when it happens there, it’s not a problem. Because the crowd is "sophisticated," and "vaccinated." Now, we don’t know about the vaccinated, because they didn’t have to prove it. And again, if the numbers are right, a lot of them weren’t vaccinated. Maybe more than half. But that’s not what she was saying. The emphasis here, the medically significant word, is "sophisticated." Right now, the Biden administration is forcing unvaccinated people to obey every requirement that vaccinated people have to follow. It's the "sophisticated" crowds that are exempt from the rules.

Vaccines have nothing to do with it. It’s a question of sophistication. You should know that the "sophisticated" in this country, the King Farouk’s who walk among us towering above the rest, are also exempt from having to pay their taxes, exempt from having their police defunded, or exempt from having Catholic Charities moves penniless immigrants into their neighborhoods in the new Section Eight housing they’re building on their street. They don’t have to deal with any of that, because they’re sophisticated. It’s nice to be sophisticated.

But, it’s definitely bad to be "unsophisticated." If you’re unsophisticated, CNN won’t come to your defense. Its anchors won’t defend you when you ignore the rule. Instead when you're unsophisticated, they’ll devote hours of coverage to mocking and deriding you:

DON LEMON: You think this is going to be superspreader event?

BRIAN CASTRUCCI, PRESIDENT AND CEO, DE BEAUMONT FOUNDATION: Yeah, I'm very concerned. The slogan this year for Sturgis is we're spreading our wings, but I'm concerned they're going to be spreading a lot more than just their wings.

MSNBC REPORTER: Few attendees wore their masks last year and that’s likely to be the case again this year

MSNBC ALI VELSHI: Well this year, Sturgis rally attendees are proving they didn’t learn anything from last year, drawing in even bigger crowds amid a major surge in cases caused by the Delta variant and the unvaccinated.

MSNBC STEPHANIE RUHLE: The annual event kicked off over the weekend with packed bars, rock concerts and barely any masks.

DON LEMON: You think they’d learn but nope.

"You'd think they'd learn but nope." Can you imagine, riding a motorcycle outside with no mask on. Reckless freaks, killing the rest of us. "You'd think they'd learn but nope." That’s the judgment of Dr. Don Lemon.

Again, we should remind you that there was actually no COVID outbreak at Sturgis last year. Somehow no one’s told cable news. They’re completely convinced it was a superspreader event. Go to CNN's website right now and you'll find a lengthy piece with this headline: "South Dakota's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: A 'cautionary tale' in the age of COVID-19."

Caution against what, believing the dummies at CNN? In the article, CNN reports, with horror, that there are virtually no TikTok stars at Sturgis. They’re virtually at Martha’s Vineyard. Oprah’s never even been to Sturgis. Instead, CNN reports, Sturgis involves, "drag races, rock concerts, pub crawls, tattoo contests, and processions of Harley-Davidsons through the Black Hills mountain range."

You know that that means: public health disaster. As CNN put it, "The Sturgis rally had many characteristics of a superspreading event: large crowds, high intensity of contact between people, potential for highly infectious individuals traveling from hotspots, and events in poorly ventilated indoor environments."

Not at all like what they’re doing under the tent in Martha’s Vineyard with the TikTok kids. Turns out they're not "sophisticated;" they're superspreaders. In this country, you’re one or the other. That’s your choice.

This article is adapted from Tucker Carlson's opening commentary on the August 9, 2021 edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."