Lauren Appell: Is the left’s big blue elitist bubble hurting its chances for a Big Blue Wave in 2018?

Aided and abetted by their friends in the media, Hollywood and Washington continue blowing big blue bubbles of elitism our way. From the Beltway to L.A., the vacuums in which they exist are sealed and altogether swampy.

And the smell from the swamp is getting ever more prevalent as we inch closer to Election Day.

Once upon a time Hollywood was in the entertainment business. Today that’s taken a backseat to indulging the egos which exist in their exclusive liberal bubble. As the rest of us tune in to laugh and be entertained, they offer instead a steady dose of self-righteous lectures and activism blown our way, often laced with hate and antagonism.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, British actress Claire Foy admitted she wanted to “violently hurt” a supporter of then Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at an anti-Kavanaugh protest.

Foy said, “I have a real problem with people not understanding the effect that they have on other people.”

I hope she doesn’t trip over her irony while riding her high horse.

Most of us who don’t spend our days bouncing around in an ultra-liberal bubble also have a problem with people not understanding the effect they have on other people. Particularly, people who want to physically harm another human being just because they disagree with them.

Yeah, that’s a real problem for us.

Foy, along with Ryan Gosling, stars in “First Man,” which got an “F” for flop in its opening weekend at the box office after being engulfed in controversy for excluding an iconic scene where Neil Armstrong plants an American flag on the moon. Gosling justified the move saying “I think this was widely regarded in the end as a human achievement.”

Gosling wasn’t even alive when President John F. Kennedy called on America to be first on the moon, or to witness the space race with the Soviets, or to see how that competitive environment drove countless scientists and technicians to do the tireless work that led to that historic and timeless visual.

Kennedy famously said, “We choose to go to the moon…and do the other things not because they are easy but because they are hard.”

But whatever, let’s disregard one of the greatest accomplishments in American history and give everyone a participation trophy.

CNN's Baldwin tells her guests not to use the word “mob” on her show and refers to it as the m-word. Among intelligent and informed people this is absurd. We can crack the code.

Who can forget early this summer when actor Robert De Niro announced “f*** Trump” at the Tony Awards like he was on a high school football field instead of on stage — and on national television in prime time — at what was once an esteemed awards ceremony. And all the classy Hollywood minions gave him a standing ovation.

And then there’s the Washington bubble.

The three female Senators who are considered frontrunners for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination couldn’t be less ready for public service.

Neither Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., nor Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., have condemned the far-left mob rule we’re witnessing today.

However, they weren’t quite so silent when it came to the Tea Party. Warren likened the group to anarchists and Gillibrand referred to them as extremists.

The Tea Party was formed as a fiscally conservative group to serve as an alternative to Democrats and Republicans and operated peacefully; they spoke up at constituent town hall meetings and held rallies on Capitol Hill. There’s no comparison between them and the uncivilized mob-rule that’s being provoked today.

In the case of the mobs, it’s often been Harris, Warren and Gillibrand’s own colleagues who are the targets and still they sit in stone-cold silence. An eerie silence that carries with it a tacit endorsement for more — more violence, more threats, more intimidation.

Nor have any of these so-called feminist leaders ever called for revealing the names of their colleagues who used taxpayer money to sweep claims of sexual misconduct under the congressional rug. Yes, hypocrisy mixes well with cynicism in the beltway bubble.

Harris used the Kavanaugh hearings was an audition for the 2020 primary. Before a nominee was chosen, she announced on MSNBC’s Hardball that she’d wouldn’t accept whoever President Trump picked.

Warren’s obsession with her supposed Cherokee heritage turned into an ill-advised DNA disaster when it came out that she’s whiter than the average white person, in spite of telling Harvard a different story. Oops, that was embarrassing.

The media elite operate in their own bubble as well. Not only do they refuse to condemn the dangerous mob behavior the left is engaging in, but they refuse to acknowledge it even exists. If you watch CNN’s Brooke Baldwin or Don Lemon, the angry mob are really just a bunch of innocent protestors who are concerned about the direction of our country and are simply exercising their Constitutional rights. Nothing to see here.

They must think as long as they don’t say it on TV, you the viewer won’t believe it. Which is why Baldwin tells her guests not to use the word “mob” on her show and refers to it as the m-word. Among intelligent and informed people this is absurd. We can crack the code.

Clearly they’re counting on the fact that you haven’t been paying attention to the mobs accosting elected leaders, government officials and anyone with an opposing viewpoint on almost a daily basis.

A big blue wave may indeed happen, or the big blue bubbles filled with hot air may blow right out to sea. We’ll find out soon enough.

There will be shock and horror from the left for sure if Republicans exceed expectations, which can only be attributed to all the liberal vacuums they created. Call it the bubble bounce.