Laura Ingraham: War on Kavanaugh might prove to be a gift for Republicans

As ugly and vicious as the war on Brett Kavanaugh has been, it might actually prove to be a gift for Republicans, as fair-minded Americans grow weary - and angry - over Democrats' perpetual intimidation tactics and stalling game.



People are beginning to see the smear campaign for what it is. As a result, the GOP is more energized than it has been since right after the 2016 election. Conservative voters want Republicans to stick together on Capitol Hill, not back down in the face of a leftist mob, and they want them to fight for what's right, which is what the president did this week in Mississippi with a mock colloquy with Kavanaugh accuser Christine Ford.

"How did you get home?" Trump said. "I don't remember. How did you get there? I don't remember. Where is the place? I don't remember. How many years ago was it? I don't know. I don't know. I don't know!



What neighborhood was it? I don't know. Where is the house? I don't know. Upstairs, downstairs, where was it? I don't know, but I had one beer. That's the only thing I remember."



Trump was simply calling into question the credibility of a person whose uncorroborated, 36-year-old charges threatened to ruin the life of a respected husband, father and federal judge. Of course, he nailed it, but then the left came slashing back.

"The president went to a new low yesterday even for him in mocking Dr. Ford," said Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Haw."

I can't think of anything more -- inappropriate is not -- it doesn't -- it's not descriptive enough," added Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. It's mean. It's mean."

"Not only a slap in the face to Dr. Ford, but to all survivors and women in general," said New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Actually, President Trump was making a series of common-sense conclusions about Ford's very shaky claims and shifting accounts that were based on an uncorroborated memory. Remember, last week, he said she came off as quite credible.



But after the report by former sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, who Republicans brought in to question Ford, came out, we began to weigh what Ford said initially against what she said before the committee. And it was a whole different story. President Trump is speaking straight to the American people and he's reflecting their feelings, their frustrations about this whole thing.

After two bruising and very nasty weeks, I actually see some good emerging. The Kavanaugh battle has pulled the curtain back on just how unprincipled and radical the Democrats have become.



A midterm that was once all about Mueller's Russia probe has now become a referendum on the politics of personal destruction, on due process, and on the presumption on innocence. Amid the battle, President Trump's fighting spirit has become contagious. Key Republicans are stepping up.

"It's time to put this embarrassing spectacle behind us," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. "The American people are sick of the display that's been put on here in the United States Senate."



"Whether you are a Trump Republican, a Bush Republican, a McCain Republican, a libertarian or a vegetarian, you are pissed," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., added. "I've never seen the Republican Party so unified as I do right now."



The realization that even a moderate Bush Republican like Brett Kavanaugh can be treated this way has awakened the Republican base, and not a moment too soon. Those fair-minded voters, people who are not obsessed with politics every day, but have a pretty good barometer on what's right and wrong, are thinking, "If the Democrats can poison the confirmation of a qualified judge with a clean record, an exemplary judicial record like a Kavanaugh's?"



Brett Kavanaugh is not just someone I've known for 28 years, he's someone that I know deserves a seat on the Supreme Court. I can't think of many people who deserve it more, as a matter of fact. But no matter what happens next, the Democrats have revealed themselves and their slimeball tactics to the American people.

In the upcoming midterms, millions of Americans will have a stark choice. Do they want to greenlight more of the Democrat's shameless scorched-earth politics of resistance, or do they want to vote for candidates who stand for results and something better?

Like decency and due process.

Adapted from Laura Ingraham's monologue on "The Ingraham Angle," Oct.3, 2018.