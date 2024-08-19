Laura Ingraham: Democrats kept Kamala Harris on the bench for a reason. They were right

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Many of us remember the 1985 Chicago Bears – one of the most dominant football teams in history. The Bears were famous for their bone-crushing defense, which often knocked the other team's quarterback out of the game.

That’s pretty much what President Trump and his campaign did to the Democrats earlier this year. Joe Biden, as the incumbent president, was the Great Hope of the Democratic Party. They relied on his experience. They defended his record. They covered up his decline. They told themselves over and over that he was the only person who had ever beaten Trump, and therefore, that he was the best man for the job.

They blocked anyone who tried to have a real debate in the Democratic primaries. And then, after all that, President Trump effectively ended Joe Biden’s 52-year career in 90 minutes. Now Biden is on the sidelines, where he sits along with almost everyone else who has challenged President Trump. The Clinton family, the Bush family, the Cheney family, and now the Biden family – all of them were very powerful until they crossed paths with Trump. Now they’re all retired from politics – contrary to what the media predicted at the time.

With all their most talented players gone, the Democrats have been forced to turn to an unproven backup – the last person they ever wanted to see on the field. For years, the media has told us that she was terrible at politics – and the media is not wrong.

Since being named as the Democratic Party’s nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris has only made three major decisions – and all three were disastrous:

1. Caving in to the antisemites in her party, she bypassed Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro – the obvious choice for V.P. – and gave the job to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a radical left-winger who is the dream candidate if you do opposition research for the GOP. Because of the many lies Walz has told – and because of his disastrous record in the state – the Harris campaign is afraid to let Walz do interviews.

2. Rejecting advice from Democrats on the Hill, Harris announced a radical economic agenda last week that has already been denounced by top economists and her supporters in the mainstream press.

3. In her speech rolling out her agenda, she effectively conceded that Bidenomics was a failure and that Americans were still being hurt by inflation. Not surprisingly, clips from the speech are more likely to turn up in Trump ads than in anything released by the Democrats.

So, let us be clear: there’s a reason why the Democrats wanted to keep Harris on the bench. There’s a reason why she’s the backup and not the starter. Of course, like any well-coached team, the Democrats are doing everything they can to protect her. They don’t let her do interviews. They encourage her to stay on script. They have told her publicly that they don’t want her offering any more policy proposals. And this week in Chicago, they will do everything they can to distract the voters from her terrible record and poor political judgment. But her momentum is already stalling. Trump still leads on the top three issues that concern Americans most – inflation, the border, and the economy. He’s showing staying power in key swing states including in Pennsylvania.

Furthermore, ditching Biden means effectively losing the advantage of incumbency while still being on the hook for any further disasters that happen between now and November.

If, back in January, you had told Republican leaders these facts – that Biden would have bombed so badly that Dems had to go with Harris to win the election – they would have felt very confident about their chances. And they should feel confident now.

