Kristina Hernandez: Meghan Markle is a mom and Prince Harry is already a loving Dad

Americans got a bit of good news Monday morning when one of their own-turned-British-royal, Meghan Markle, gave birth to her first baby boy with her husband, Prince Harry.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex looked positively radiant throughout her pregnancy, despite insults hurled her way for ridiculous things like holding her growing belly in photos, and now she and her husband get to enjoy their new baby, a symbol of their love for each other. Let's hope the world can get behind that concept for a moment.

We know Prince Harry is on board, though. He gave a must-watch interview Monday morning on camera where he talked excitedly about the birth and how thrilled he is about having a baby. He gave a divinely sweet compliment to not only his wife but all moms who have given birth: "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension."

Cue millions of women around the world smiling from ear-to-ear.

He’s right. Giving birth is hard work and it doesn’t matter if you’re a royal or not. But giving that kind of praise to his wife on the world stage and recognizing the kind of effort it takes to grow a human being and then deliver it into the world is a beautiful message. A supportive message. A message that more women need to hear.

The work of mothers often goes unnoticed. All the laundry and folding and putting away of clothes, the constant cooking, the doctor appointments, the handling of bills, the cleaning of the home, the quiet prayers for her family before bed, the anxiety in the middle of the night over her kids. The list goes on and even if her partner is thankful, it’s impossible to truly recognize the effort that mothers give to their kids from Day One.

Meghan Markle will be recognized for her motherhood in every corner of the globe. But she will certainly have those moments where she feels underappreciated, like all moms. Her husband, Prince Harry, is headed in the right direction with his obvious enthusiasm for his wife and newborn baby and free-flowing compliments. Hopefully, he can and will continue to be supportive of his wife. (He is certainly off to a great start!)

That kind of support can mean the world to a new mom as she navigates the changes in her life with a newborn baby. And that baby will change everything, as parents know. As new fathers, there are lots of ways for men to support their partners with care of a new baby: change diapers, take out the garbage, wash and sterilize bottles, make dinner or pick up your wife’s favorite food, clean the home, bring flowers home, get up at night to take care of the baby.

Since this is the royal family, there are many more obligations Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will need to attend to, but in those quiet (or loud and crying) moments, supporting each other will be invaluable. Giving your wife praise on the world stage doesn’t hurt either.