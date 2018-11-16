Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION
Published

Kimberley Strassel: Doubling down on Mueller

Kimberley A. Strassel
By Kimberley A. Strassel | Fox News
close
Source: Trump team finalizing written answers for MuellerVideo

Source: Trump team finalizing written answers for Mueller

Response to Special Counsel Robert Mueller could be submitted as early as the end of this week; chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge reports.

With the midterms over, Washington returns to its regular programming: Russia. Trump critics should consider the risk of betting their political fortunes on special counsel Robert Mueller.

The Mueller probe has lost its political potency, as Democrats acknowledged on the midterm trail. They didn’t win House seats by warning of Russian collusion. They didn’t even talk about it. Most voters don’t care, or don’t care to hear about it. A CNN exit poll found 54 percent of respondents think the Russia probe is “politically motivated”; a 46 percent plurality disapprove of Mueller’s handling of it.

Will Mueller be satisfied with written answers from Trump?Video

That hasn’t stopped Democrats from fixating on it since the election, in particular when President Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions and named Matthew Whitaker as a temporary replacement. The left now insists the appointment is unconstitutional or that because Whitaker once voiced skepticism on the Russia-collusion narrative, he is unfit to oversee the Mueller investigation and must recuse himself.

Dems say Whitaker's comments on Russia probe indicate biasVideo

The joke here is that neither Whitaker nor anybody else is likely to exercise any authority over Mueller -- and more’s the pity. The probe has meandered along for 18 months, notching records for leaks and derivative prosecutions, though all indications are it has accomplished little by way of its initial mandate.

To continue reading on The Wall Street Journal, click here.

Kimberley Strassel writes the Potomac Watch column for the Wall Street Journal where she is a member of the editorial board. Her latest book is "The Intimidation Game: How the Left Is Silencing Free Speech" (Twelve, 2016).  Follow her on Twitter @KimStrassel.  