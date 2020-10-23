Kennedy: Here's how I feel about freedom and why I am hosting a podcast to explore its limits and potential

I love freedom so much I want to squeeze it until it almost turns blue. Have you ever loved something so dearly, but you can't for the life of you figure out why everyone else doesn't share the same affection? That's how I am with freedom!

Freedom takes many forms: the Constitution, that feeling when you ride your bike as fast as you can downhill, the image of a majestic eagle winking at you from some mountain perch.

Most people think they're wild about freedom, when in fact they impose strict limits on what they think other people should do.

There are those who embrace the Second Amendment and believe passionately in the right to self-defense, yet some of them don't feel same-sex couples should be free to marry.

Some on the left feel college should be free to all, but that other people shouldn't be free to earn and keep their own money.

I am so excited to start a podcast that tests and celebrates the limits and potential of the freedoms we embrace and those that terrify us and to go deeper into cultural issues like ways we compromise ourselves with iffy decisions and institutions like bad relationships and even worse schools.

I see freedom as an inverse relationship between how much control the government has over our lives and how that compromises basic liberties.

If my taxes are too high I can't afford to start a business or to hire more people if I already have one. If zoning laws are too strict there won't be enough housing for homeless people who have no other choice but to live on the street as discarded half-citizens.

Government balloons with good intentions and bad laws multiply like vampire rabbits until every aspect of our lives is under strict control and they've finally sucked us dry.

On the first episode of "Kennedy Saves The World," debuting on Friday, October 23, I invite two of my friends, one a Republican Trump supporter, the other a lefty Bidenite, to convince me -- a freedom-lover -- that their candidate will protect and encourage the guiding ideal I hold most dear: you guessed it, freedom.

They may not succeed on this go-round but I'm not looking to prove a point by putting other people down for coming to different conclusions.

The K Train is fueled by freedom and as your conductress I want you to get on board so we can all share the feeling of soaring through our challenges like a kid riding a bike for the first time.

You in?