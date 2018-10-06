Kavanaugh confirmed: The party of Trump wins the street brawl (and these are the lessons)

As I write this column on Saturday, the GOP has just won one of the most brutal political battles in history. Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been confirmed to the Supreme Court. President Trump wins again.

Here are the lessons (and winners) of this epic, historic battle.

First, America always does the right thing…but only after exhausting every other option.

Second, the biggest winner is President Trump. Notch another victory on his belt. The score after about 21 months in office is Trump 100, Democrats 0. Against all odds, Trump just keeps winning.

Remember this week Trump also won the Mexico-Canada trade battle; unemployment dropped to the lowest level since 1969; Hispanic unemployment dropped to the lowest ever; manufacturing jobs growth was the best since 1995, and Trump’s approval rating soared to 51 percent in the latest Rasmussen survey. Polls show Republicans pulling away in Senate races across the country. Add in the Kavanaugh victory and this was the best week of the Trump presidency.

Trump continues to teach us all lessons about #WINNING. In Trump’s world, it’s all about the fight and your fighting spirit. It’s all about your ability to bare-knuckles brawl.

This battle for the Supreme Court played out exactly like my upcoming book, “Trump Rules.” My book isn’t about politics. It’s about the rules that have empowered President Trump to become one of the greatest achievers and winners in history. The “Trump Rules” are simple. Winning isn’t about brains, or IQ, or brilliant ideas, or unique strategy.

Winning is all about being a relentless fighter. Being a bulldog. Being a bull in a china shop. It’s about fighting spirit. It’s about believing in yourself and your goals. It’s about fighting so hard, so passionately, you never let go until victory is achieved.

It’s about who wants it more. Trump always wants it more.

That’s what Trump is all about -- the fight. Sure, you get bruised and battered and slandered. Sure, it hurts. But anything worth having is worth fighting for.

Trump proved it in the 2016 election. He was attacked, denigrated, slandered, and humiliated more than any politician in world history. But he never backed down. Instead, he doubled down. He came right back at his critics. Winston Churchill said, “When you find yourself in hell, just keep going.” Trump just kept going…and fighting.

And after being called all those bad names, and all that slander, for the rest of all-time, he’s called “President Donald J. Trump.” Was it worth it? You bet it was.

Churchill also said, “Never give in, never give in, never, never, never, never...” That rule is more important than anything else.

It’s the reason Trump keeps getting his brains beat in and yet always comes out ahead. He’s bloody, dizzy, staggering, but his arms are raised in victory. You can’t beat Trump, because you can’t outlast Trump.

The other big winner was Brett Kavanaugh. The vicious, soulless, American left tried to destroy him, ruin him, and eviscerate him. They never imagined a wimpy, middle-aged judge from Yale had it in him to fight back like a no-holds-barred, street brawler. But Kavanaugh studied Trump, he learned from Trump.

All his brilliance, eloquence and fancy Yale education didn’t win the Supreme Court for Kavanaugh.

He had to take off the suit, get down in the mud and fight for it. For the first time in history, we witnessed a judge fight like a no-holds-barred, bare-knuckles brawler. Like Trump.

Kavanaugh channeled the “Trump Rules.” If you want something in life you’ve got to fight for it. Just as Trump proved, once you’re on the other side of the battle, with your hands raised, it was all worth it. The ugliness, lies, and slander are all forgotten. All that matters is that they call you “Justice Brett Kavanaugh.”

The final winner was the entire GOP. Republicans have always been the party of wimps, cowards and “nice guys who finish last.” Trump changed all that.

This isn’t your father’s GOP. This is the party of Trump. The GOP has gone from a party of guys wearing green pants with a yellow shirt, going golfing at the country club with Muffie and Chip, to a party of brawlers, head-bangers and New York street fighters.

Now Mitch McConnell, Chuck Grassley, Lindsey Graham and even (gulp) Susan Collins are all bar-room brawlers. They've all clearly learned from Trump.

Heck, even our judges are willing to get into the ring and go 12 rounds! Everything has changed because of the "Trump Rules."

I’m from the streets of New York. This is my kind of political party! Thank goodness the GOP is now Trump’s Party.