I'm Kathy Barnette and here's why I want Pennsylvania's vote

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

I believe this is the greatest country that has ever existed. But like many Pennsylvanians, I believe our country is in trouble. The America that allowed me to claw my way out of dire poverty is about to come to a close.

I grew up on a pig farm in Southern Alabama. My home had no insulation, no running water, an outhouse in the back, and a well on the side.

When my grandmother asked me to help her in the garden, I didn’t realize at the time that it was for our survival. But despite all of that, I was never told I was a victim. And because I never viewed myself as a victim, I went on to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves, became the first in my family to graduate from college, worked in the financial industry, became an adjunct professor of corporate finance, and authored my book "Nothing to Lose, Everything to Gain: Being Black and Conservative in America."

KATHY BARNETTE SOARS IN PA ELECTION POLLS, GRABS MAJOR OUTSIDE SUPPORT IN GOP SENATE PRIMARY

But this same America that provided me the opportunity to live my American Dream is being threatened by some truly despotic individuals.

I never planned on running for political office. It was never on my bucket list. But I got tired of sitting on the sidelines while this country I loved was being torn apart at the seams.

So I jumped in with both feet, hit the ground running, and haven’t stopped since. I’ve traveled 1,500 miles a week, crisscrossing the state of Pennsylvania, listening to voters’ thoughts and concerns.

I never planned on running for political office. It was never on my bucket list. But I got tired of sitting on the sidelines while this country I loved was being torn apart at the seams.

I don’t have millions of dollars to contribute to this campaign – but I’ve contributed ME to this campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

You don’t have to hold your nose and vote for the lesser of two evils in this primary on Tuesday. I’m in a statistical tie for first place, so voting for me isn’t throwing your vote away.

I go into rooms full of Black people who are changing their voter registration from Democrat to Republican, just so they can vote for me in the Republican Senate Primary.

I have friends in the Chinese-American community who are some of my most loyal supporters. I meet with Amish people who welcome me as someone who shares their values. Not only do I have a firm grasp on our own base, but I will be the only candidate who can go into every nook and cranny and take votes away from Fetterman in the general election in November.

We’re in the fight of our lives. Democrats aren’t playing with us, so it’s time we get serious.

We need a candidate who has a backbone made of something a little stronger than ear cartilage. We need someone who isn’t afraid to stand up to the establishment (in both parties) and speak the truth of the American people.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I am your best hope at finally having someone who will represent you, your family, your business, and your interests in Washington.

Pennsylvanians, I am YOU.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM KATHY BARNETTE