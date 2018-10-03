Gov. Cuomo, America has always been great — and my ancestors were slaves
Kneeling NFL players should stand up and work with President Trump to achieve their goals
Kathy Barnette: Kanye gets it. Just because I'm black don't assume I'm a Democrat
My take on Trump's first year as an African-American mom and veteran
Much has changed since President Trump took the oath of office on Jan. 20, 2017. But one thing has remained constant – the anger and vitriol directed at the president from the left, many Democrats, many in the media, and even some folks who call themselves Republicans. Few presidents have been so demonized and denounced.