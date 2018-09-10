Expand / Collapse search
OPINION
Published
Last Update September 10

Karol Markowicz: Being a woman is pretty amazing -- unless you're a feminist, of course

Karol Markowicz
By Karol Markowicz, | New York Post
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at the 21st Annual Lake Tahoe Summit on August 22, 2017.

It’s always entertaining when a poorly thought-out feminist argument refutes itself, saving the rest of us the trouble.

In a widely shared moment late last week, Sen. Kamala Harris asked Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, “Can you think of any laws that give government the power to make decisions about the male body?”

The question was in the midst of Harris’ extensive grandstanding so Kavanaugh didn’t have an immediate answer. But there’s an obvious one: Selective Service.

Every American male 18-25 has to register with the Selective Service System, which maintains their information in the case of military conscription. If America is ever again in a war and needs to reinstate the draft, those male bodies will be the ones to go.

To continue reading on the New York Post click here.

Karol Markowicz is a columnist at the New York Post. She has also written for Time, USA Today, The Observer, Heat Street, Federalist, Daily Beast and elsewhere.