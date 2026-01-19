Chicago kids are dying while Mayor Johnson fights Trump, ICE and reality

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The only reason I am doing my Walk Across America is because of the kids who are caught in the crossfire of failing policies, broken education systems and leaders who prioritize everything except their future. In Chicago, under Mayor Brandon Johnson’s watch, we have a city screaming for help, but instead of listening, he’s fixated on ICE raids, shielding illegal immigrants, showing solidarity with Minneapolis and even weighing in on foreign policy in Venezuela. Why? When our own streets are stained with the blood of our children, and our schools have failed for years?

Just when you think it can’t get worse, it does. In a recent video, Johnson declared, "If we don’t push back against Trump and ICE with everything that Black people used to get ‘us free,’ we’re going to find ourselves subjugated to tyranny. One thing is for sure: Not in Chicago."

But hold on — the same man who claims those sacrifices "got us free" is the one who constantly cries about inheriting a "White supremacist system" full of ongoing oppression and racism. Which is it, Mayor Johnson? Are we free, or are we still subjugated? You can’t have it both ways just to fit your narrative. And why drag our ancestors’ legacy into shielding the city from federal law? That’s not honoring their fight. That’s exploiting it.

If you want to know the real truth, there’s a population in our city that is not as free as it could be — a population that is constantly denied equality of opportunity, a population that is exploited by the left as "evidence" of systemic racism — and that population is the kids. If White supremacy is truly behind this oppression of our kids, I want to know who’s behind it so we can protest them out of power.

But everyone I see in positions of power is largely Black. Mayor Johnson is Black. Most of his administration is Black. The superintendent of police is Black. The Cook County state’s attorney was Black until recently. The chief judge of the Cook County Circuit Court is Black. The Illinois attorney general is Black. The Chicago Fire Department commissioner is Black. The Cook County Board president is Black. The state Senate majority leader is Black. The Illinois lieutenant governor is Black. The Illinois Secretary of State is Black. The Chicago treasurer is Black. Even the CEO of Chicago Public Schools is Black.

So, Mayor Johnson, where is this White supremacy that you speak of?

Or is this just an excuse to deflect from the fact that the mayor and his leftist policies may be the true oppressors of the kids in our city?

Former Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas wrote that since Mayor Johnson took office, "504 school-age children, 17 years and younger, have been shot, and 107 have been killed. Twenty-three of those deaths were children under the age of 12."

Nobody knows this. It never made the news. Mayor Johnson didn’t care to make it news. The Chicago Teachers Union didn’t care to make it news either. You know what did make the news, though? The union’s luxury trips to Las Vegas, Hawaii, and overseas safaris — all in the name of "professional development" — which have cost the city more than $20 million since 2019.

Meanwhile, far too many of our kids cannot read or do math on grade level. In some schools, this failure rate is as high as 96 out of 100 students.

Shelby Steele, in his 2020 film "What Killed Michael Brown?" said that the biggest systemic oppressor of Black youths is post-60s liberalism — the kind that the mayor and his ilk embrace. He’s right.

The mayor is busy grandstanding against President Donald Trump and ICE, defending sanctuary policies that protect undocumented immigrants, and condemning Trump’s military actions in Venezuela as "illegal" and tied to "oil and power." He tells Congress that scapegoating immigrants is "misleading and unjust," while our own citizens languish in poverty and danger. He does all of this because he has no viable solutions. None.

Most of all, I blame us — We the People. We elected this incompetent and ideological man as our mayor. We never hold our leaders to full accountability. We care more about protesting Trump than we care about our kids. That’s the cold reality. We need to wake up, reverse course, and fix very fixable problems. It’s not magic to educate a child. But the will must be there — and right now, it is not.

That is why I’m walking across America to spread awareness of this problem, which affects not just our community but communities all over the country. Surrendering our values to elite agendas leaves nothing for the rest of us. Only folks like Johnson benefit. Our kids deserve leaders who fight for their present-day education and their future opportunities. This is the greatest country in the world, and we must raise our kids to know this truth — or we will reap what we sow.

