Karl Rove: The Democrats' 10 dreadful days

Tuesday was a miserable night for congressional Democrats. Most looked as if they would rather be anywhere other than in the House chamber, listening to the State of the Union.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi thumbed frantically through her copy of President Trump’s speech, as if that would hurry him along. Presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris pursed her lips and shook her head as Mr. Trump declared his commitment to “putting the ruthless coyotes, cartels, drug dealers and human traffickers out of business.”

TRUMP URGES BIPARTISAN COOPERATION, BUT THAT MAY BE A MIRAGE

When the president heralded an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent’s work against sex traffickers and Republicans stood to cheer, socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reluctantly got up but did not applaud. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who has championed the #MeToo movement, wouldn’t even stand. When Mr. Trump warned of “caravans” of illegal immigrants, some Democrats booed and jeered. Classy.

The State of the Union did serve one purpose for Democrats: It diverted attention from the 10 dreadful days the party had suffered -- days that revealed serious problems.

