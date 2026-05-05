Millions of farm animals die in barn fires — a crisis we can no longer ignore

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On April 11, over 70 animals were killed in a New York barn fire, and it was far from the first incident of its kind this year. In just the first three months of 2026, nearly 120,000 farm animals perished in fires. Particularly on factory farms, large-scale disasters happen far too often — and thousands of animals are left with no escape from danger as smoke and flames ravage their crowded barns. These are preventable tragedies, but until we shift from reactive bailouts to proactive measures, we are only adding fuel to the fire.

The scale of the problem is evident. From 2013 to 2023, 6.8 million farm animals died in fires. In a single year, 2024, the tragic figure reached over 1.5 million, the highest total reported since 2020. While worker deaths due to barn fires are far less common, people are also at risk, as we saw in 2023, when a Texas dairy farm employee was killed along with 18,000 cows.

Yet in a profit-driven industry, there seems to be little incentive to address this issue, and while faulty electrical or heating equipment is sometimes found, the causes of many fires go unknown or unreported.

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On industrial farms, the deaths of animals before slaughter (such as in fires or natural disasters) are considered "property loss," and owners can be reimbursed. However, it’s animals who pay the true price of the hazardous conditions in these operations. This January, a North Carolina fire resulted in an estimated $5 million in damage, but the most devastating cost was the deaths of at least 85,000 chickens. Just weeks later, a fire claimed the lives of 6,000 pigs in Ohio, prompting the local fire chief to state that there was "catastrophic damage to the business."

It is the business of factory farming itself that creates a situation in which so many lives can be lost to a single disaster. On the Ohio farm mentioned above, for example, four out of five barns confined around 7,500 pigs each. Statewide, 47% of pigs are kept on farms with 5,000 or more animals, and the industry continues to intensify. As of 2022, the average number of pigs on Ohio farms is 850, a statistic that has been climbing for decades even as the total number of farms has decreased.

Nationwide, from 2018 to 2021, 42,000 pigs fell victim to fires. When it comes to chickens, the toll is usually even more severe because factory farms house hundreds of thousands of birds. During the same three-year period, over 2.7 million chickens were killed. Even a single fire can cause many deaths, like in May 2024, when over 1 million birds died as fire raged through an Illinois "free-range" farm, prompting 20 fire departments to respond to the inferno.

Farm Sanctuary has seen firsthand the trauma left behind by fires, having rescued survivors like Phoenix. This resilient bird was saved after a New Jersey egg farm burned. Over 300,000 birds died — trapped despite the "cage-free" conditions in which they were kept.

In 2025, Ohio surpassed Iowa as the U.S. state with the most hens raised for egg production, at nearly 40 million birds. The state is also home to farms raising over 127 million chickens for meat. This is a recipe for disaster, and the February 2025 fire that killed 200,000 birds and drew first responders from six counties is not likely to be the last tragedy of its kind — in Ohio and elsewhere across the nation.

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The West Coast fire season is soon to begin, and is expected to be severe as climate change creates extreme heat and drought. But it’s not too late to act.

Rather than giving bailouts in the wake of fires, proactive measures should be taken to fix a food system that fuels them. For animals and our planet, we must shift away from factory farming.