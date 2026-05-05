Blue states’ latest sneaky cash grab targets your biggest payday yet

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There’s a new playbook in blue state taxation, and it’s not being explained clearly to the people paying the bill.

It’s called the surtax.

And if you think it’s just another tax bracket, you’re already missing the point.

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What is a surtax?

A surtax is a tax layered on top of an existing income tax, not a replacement for it.

In plain English, here’s how it works: You pay your normal state income tax, and then once your income crosses a certain threshold, the state adds an extra percentage on top of that same income.

Surtaxes aren’t just about taxing the rich. They’re about engineering revenue from high-value moments.

It’s the difference between climbing a ladder and having someone add another rung above you just when you think you’ve reached the top and hit success. But why should you be penalized for being successful? It’s anti-capitalist.

Why blue states use surtaxes

States use surtaxes for one simple reason: Targeted revenue without broad backlash.

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Instead of raising taxes on everyone, these states can:

Focus on high earners, who are often business owners creating jobs.

They can capture revenue from one-time windfalls, such as business sales and stock gains.

They can sell it politically as "fairness," even when you pay seven figures in taxes.

And it works because only a small percentage of taxpayers are directly affected, but they generate a disproportionate share of revenue.

How the surtax actually works in each state

Let’s walk through the five states leading this surtax movement and look at what they’re really doing.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts is the cleanest example.

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Base income tax: 5% flat rate. Surtax: 4% on income over about $1 million.

That means income above the threshold is taxed at 9% total.

If you sell a business or have a liquidity event, that extra 4% applies directly to the gain, not your entire income, but everything above the line. What a pleasure to build a business, employ hundreds of people, and then pay even more when you sell it.

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California

California takes a slightly different approach.

Base top rate: 12.3% Surtax: 1% on income over $1 million

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That pushes the effective top rate to 13.3%.

This surcharge was originally tied to mental health funding, but make no mistake: It’s a permanent layer for high earners.

New Jersey

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New Jersey operates more like a stepped surtax system.

Income over $1 million is taxed at 10.75%.

This isn’t labeled as a "surtax," but functionally, it acts like one because once you cross the threshold, your marginal tax rate jumps significantly.

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It’s effectively a millionaire surcharge baked into the rate structure.

New York

New York has one of the most aggressive systems.

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Top state rate: up to 10.9% on very high incomes Add New York City tax, and top earners can exceed 13% combined.

While technically structured as brackets, the "millionaire tax" functions like a surtax because of how sharply rates rise at the top.

Hawaii

Hawaii flies under the radar, but it shouldn’t.

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Top rate: around 11%. Recent adjustments added higher brackets for top earners.

It’s not always labeled as a surtax, but the effect is the same: a premium tax layer on higher income levels.

The sinister part they don’t tell you

Here’s what doesn’t make the political talking points:

Surtaxes are not just about income. Instead, they’re about timing.

They hit hardest when:

You sell a business

You exercise stock options

You have a one-time capital gain

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In other words, they target moments of success, not just steady earnings. And if you are successful, you are likely to acquire more property and pay more real estate taxes and consumption taxes where they exist. You can end up keeping barely 50 cents of every dollar you make.

The real-world impact

Cross that threshold, and your marginal tax rate jumps fast.

In Massachusetts, that extra 4% can mean:

$40,000 on every additional $1 million and hundreds of thousands, potentially millions, lost on a business exit

And once you stack federal taxes on top, the total tax bite becomes very real.

The Bottom line

Surtaxes aren’t just about taxing the rich. They’re about engineering revenue from high-value moments.

They’re precise. They’re targeted. And they’re expanding.

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My advice for all Americans: Be careful that this doesn’t become a path for the federal government in the future.

Because once a state figures out it can quietly add another layer at the top, it’s very hard to take it away.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM TED JENKIN