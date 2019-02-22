Jussie Smollett's alleged hoax got more media attention than my son, who was shot and killed in Chicago

My son was shot and killed in Chicago – where is his national media attention?

My name is Carmia Tang. My only child, Jeremy Alexander Tang, was murdered in Chicago on Sept. 3, 2017.

Jeremy’s murder case is among over 700 unsolved murders in Chicago.

I am disgusted by the national media attention that the Jussie Smollett case has received. Meanwhile – right now – we have hundreds of mothers left with unanswered questions and unsolved cases.

Parents and families of gun violence victims matter too. Can we please get the same efforts and national media attention that Smollett got with his alleged attack?

If Jussie Smollett lied, he has wasted tons of taxpayer dollars and extremely valuable police time – and should be prosecuted to the fullest. Police resources were used for an awful hoax instead of an unsolved case like Jeremy's.

Jeremy was murdered just two weeks before his 21st birthday. He meant the world to me. He played football and water polo. He loved to dance. He was my heart and soul.

There are hundreds of mothers in Chicago in the same exact situation. I personally know some of them. Where is the national media attention and outrage for the 700 plus unsolved murders in Chicago?

My son is only a statistic, not a national news story. Doesn’t he deserve more than that? Don’t all of the other victims of murder and crime in Chicago deserve more than that?

Many people blame the community in Chicago and the code of silence for the unsolved murders but did we get 12 detectives on our cases? No. Were videos and evidence searched to the extreme like in the Smollett case? No.

Is the nation aware that the Illinois Crime Lab is currently backed up in processing over 13,000 cases of DNA for various crimes in Chicago?

At a Senate hearing last year they said it could take possibly up to five years to catch up on all these cases – leaving criminals left walking the streets of Chicago. They said they have low funding and staffing. But did you know, that in 2017 Chicago spent over a half a million dollars to clean the park up after Lollapalooza?

Our loved ones are murdered and gone from our lives forever.

I ask again, where is the outrage?