July Fourth 2023: It's time to ditch today's dominant values and revisit the spirit of 1776

Independence Day should be more than fireworks and festivities—it should be a day of profound reflection and recognition. A day to honor the tremendous sacrifices and unyielding values of the Founding Fathers and American Patriots who defied death and tyranny, breaking free from the oppressive reign of a despotic king and the British Empire. These intrepid souls, fueled by an unwavering commitment to freedom, epitomized moral courage and selflessness. They challenged staggering odds, inspiring generations. However, a disconcerting chasm now gapes between the spirit of 1776 and today's dominant values.

Historical accounts tell us that during the American Revolution, less than 45 percent of colonists actively supported independence, according to historian Thomas Slaughter. This reminder underlines that the quest for freedom and justice seldom garners unanimous applause. Often, it's the morally brave few who defy the status quo, facing mockery, rebuke, and even death.

Sound familiar?

Today, citizens face not a lethal external enemy but an insidious domestic one—"cancel culture." This modern menace, capable of publicly ostracizing individuals, seems a harsher fate than that faced by our forefathers.

'EXTREME PRIDE' IN AMERICA WANES TO NEAR RECORD-LOW NUMBER AHEAD OF FOURTH OF JULY

Modern societal norms starkly contrast with the spirit of American independence. We see personal accountability crumble, a government increasingly dismissive of our Constitution and Bill of Rights, a weaponized justice system, and too much of a media landscape that has lost its objectivity.

This amalgamation is a formidable threat to the freedom, justice, and individual liberty our founding fathers fiercely fought for. We must not only acknowledge these challenges but also actively strive to re-instill the founding principles of our nation—personal responsibility, limited government, and the safeguarding of individual rights. The question is: are we willing to change course, regardless of discomfort or inconvenience, or will we let the sacrifices of our ancestors be in vain?

Amidst justified concern for America's trajectory, we urge you not to lose hope. Remember the might of a few committed Americans, witnessed in countless battlefields throughout history. It is often a fearless minority that stands firm, even when pitted against seemingly insurmountable opposition. This is the true spirit of American independence, the powerful few who laid the foundation of a nation rooted in justice, freedom, limited government, and liberty for all.

On this Independence Day, let us not shy away from considering how future generations will perceive us. Will we be seen as patriots who revived America's foundational values and reversed its decline? Or as a generation that succumbed to entitlement, big government, and diminishing individual liberties, leading our nation towards ruin?

Ronald Reagan once wisely cautioned that freedom is delicate and could easily be lost in just one generation. Our ancestors understood this potent truth, igniting the "Shot Heard 'Round the World" in 1775, and declaring war against tyranny.

Today, it's our turn to pass on this indomitable spirit of independence to future generations, instilling values of courage, selflessness, hard work, and accountability. We must honor Reagan's advice and our forefathers' legacy, ensuring that America continues to shine brightly as a beacon of hope and liberty.

This Independence Day, and every day after, let's rekindle the spirit of 1776, and strive to build a stronger, more resilient America.

Let's reject the corrosive values that erode our nation's founding principles, and instead, embody the spirit of American independence. In doing so, we can illuminate a path towards a brighter future where freedom, justice, and personal responsibility aren't mere words, but the living testament of our great nation. A testament that will inspire future generations and indelibly etch our mark on the world.

