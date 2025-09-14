JONATHAN TURLEY: Charlie Kirk wouldn't fire people who hated him, he'd win them over

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Stand with Charlie!" That message spontaneously appeared throughout the world after the unspeakable violent attack by an extremist. No, it was not the response to the murder of Charlie Kirk this week. It was 10 years ago, and referred to the killing of staff at the Paris-based satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. World leaders, including the French, German and Turkish presidents, joined a march for free speech despite their own speech crackdowns, including prior targeting of the magazine and the victims.

The chief editor, Stéphane Charbonnier, had refused to be silenced by the French government and declared, "I would rather die standing than live on my knees." He was the first person the gunmen asked for in their attack on the office, and he was one of the first to be killed.

At the time, I wrote about the breathtaking hypocrisy and noted that one of the few surviving editors of the magazine refused to join the march with those who relentlessly pursued them with criminal investigations. After the march, France, Germany and other Western governments expanded their censorship laws and the prosecution of viewpoints deemed inflammatory or hateful.

In the ultimate dishonoring of the memory of the Charlie Hebdo staff, the French officials then proceeded to use their own murders to justify increased prosecutions of speech.

The assassination of Kirk in the United States Wednesday is clearly different in one critical respect. There will be no "I am Charlie" campaign on the left. Some have even celebrated the killing while others, mouthing regret, attacked Kirk and suggested that he brought this upon himself.

That is hardly a surprise. Kirk spent his tragically short life exposing the hypocrisy and intolerance of the left, particularly in higher education. They hated him for it. Universities and colleges have long been bastions of the left with the purging of conservative or Republican faculty from most departments and the maintenance of an academic echo chamber in classrooms.

Kirk challenged all that. He drove many mad by inviting them to debate issues. The response was often violence, including the trashing of tables his group, Turning Point USA, set up on campus quads. Ultimately, he was killed for insisting on being heard.

However, we are facing the same danger of self-consuming hypocrisy a decade after that other Charlie shooting. Some on the right are calling for people who denounce Kirk or celebrate his death to be fired. That ranges from professors to public employees.

I knew Charlie. While I cannot call myself a close friend, we spoke about the lack of free speech on our campuses and the efforts to cancel or fire those with opposing views. More than anyone today, Kirk brilliantly exposed that hypocrisy by putting himself and his group in harm's way.

The way to honor Charlie Kirk's life and legacy is not with hypocrisy and intolerance. That is what he died fighting against.

To fire people on campuses for speaking out against Kirk would make an utter mockery of his work and his death. It would be like banning LGBTQ groups in response to the assassination of Harvey Milk in 1978.

Kirk wanted unfettered debate. He wanted people to be able to express themselves regardless of how the majority felt about their views. He was the victim, not the advocate, of cancel campaigns.

There are instances where hateful views may raise grounds for termination. A Secret Service agent is under investigation after dismissing the assassination. Given the need to protect conservative as well as liberal figures (including those in the current administration), the bias in the postings can raise legitimate grounds for inquiry.

Likewise, those who use their official, academic, or corporate positions to espouse hateful messages risk termination.

However, many of these people were speaking as individuals outside of their positions, and their hateful commentary is not necessarily compromising or conflicting with their positions.

Hate speech in the United States is protected speech. The crackdown on speech deemed hateful, inflammatory or intolerant has been the signature of the left, the very thing that Kirk campaigned against.

It is never easy to show restraint when you are angry or grieving. After all, many of those objecting to these cases today were silent or supported crackdowns on conservatives for years on and off campuses. They lack any self-awareness or shame in demanding protections that they rarely extend to others with opposing views. That is the value of an age of rage. It gives you license to silence and attack others for their views while insisting that you are the real victim.

However, we cannot become those we have long fought against in the free speech community. More importantly, we cannot become those whom Charlie fought against up to the very moment of his murder. We honor his legacy by protecting the thing that Charlie cherished the most. We need to "Stand with Charlie" and support free speech.