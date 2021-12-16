Joe Concha: White House private meetings with media cannot save sinking Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

The media circles the wagons for President Joe Biden. But will it really make a difference?

The report hit earlier this month: A secret meeting between multiple media organizations and the White House. The topic: How and why Team Biden should get better media coverage, as polls continue to show the president failing on every front.

His handling of the economy? He’s in the 30s on approval there. A solid majority blame the president and his team for rising inflation. That's a tax on everyone.

LIBERAL MAINSTREAM MEDIA'S ‘SMOKE AND MIRRORS’ NOT ENOUGH TO COVER FOR BIDEN ADMIN: HANNITY

On crime, Biden is also in the 30s, and on the border, he’s in the 20s.

Add it all up, and we live in a more expensive country, a less safe country, and an easier country to enter illegally.

Hard to spin that, right?

JOE CONCHA: SHE'S NO QUEEN ELSA, HILLARY CLINTON JUST CAN'T LET IT GO

Well, back to that CNN report, which said, "the conversations have been productive, with anchors and reporters and producers getting to talk with the officials."

Isn’t that great? Productive conversations! So much for holding the powerful accountable, without fear or favor to party.

And since those meetings, the coverage seems to have changed!

The good news is that many of these news organizations and people have lost their credibility. Their influence is a fraction of what it once was.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

The media can try to prop Biden up, but Americans don’t trust the messenger. And besides, inflation, crime? These are things people feel across the country.

And despite all the wagon circling, these are problems that cannot be spun.