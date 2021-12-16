Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OPINION
Published

Joe Concha: White House private meetings with media cannot save sinking Biden

NBC's Chuck Todd said this week that Biden's low approval numbers weren't all his fault

Joe Concha
By Joe Concha | Fox News
close
Concha: White House private meeting with media cannot save a sinking Biden Video

Concha: White House private meeting with media cannot save a sinking Biden

Fox News contributor Joe Concha discusses the mainstream media’s flattering coverage of the Biden administration following a meeting focused on ‘reshaping’ coverage with the White House.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

The media circles the wagons for President Joe Biden. But will it really make a difference?

The report hit earlier this month: A secret meeting between multiple media organizations and the White House. The topic: How and why Team Biden should get better media coverage, as polls continue to show the president failing on every front. 

His handling of the economy? He’s in the 30s on approval there. A solid majority blame the president and his team for rising inflation. That's a tax on everyone. 

LIBERAL MAINSTREAM MEDIA'S ‘SMOKE AND MIRRORS’ NOT ENOUGH TO COVER FOR BIDEN ADMIN: HANNITY

On crime, Biden is also in the 30s, and on the border, he’s in the 20s. 

President Joe Biden talks with reporters at the White House in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, as he prepares to leave for Camp David. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden talks with reporters at the White House in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, as he prepares to leave for Camp David. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Add it all up, and we live in a more expensive country, a less safe country, and an easier country to enter illegally. 

Hard to spin that, right? 

JOE CONCHA: SHE'S NO QUEEN ELSA, HILLARY CLINTON JUST CAN'T LET IT GO

Well, back to that CNN report, which said, "the conversations have been productive, with anchors and reporters and producers getting to talk with the officials."

Isn’t that great? Productive conversations! So much for holding the powerful accountable, without fear or favor to party. 

And since those meetings, the coverage seems to have changed!

The good news is that many of these news organizations and people have lost their credibility. Their influence is a fraction of what it once was. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

The media can try to prop Biden up, but Americans don’t trust the messenger. And besides, inflation, crime? These are things people feel across the country. 

And despite all the wagon circling, these are problems that cannot be spun. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joe Concha is a Fox News contributor and a columnist for The Hill. He joined Fox News as a contributor in 2020