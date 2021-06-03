Joe Concha: Fauci emails show he was aware of possible lab leak despite public dismissal

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

What did Dr. Anthony Fauci know and when did he know it?

Perhaps the biggest story of the day -- and arguably of the year -- are emails written by Fauci regarding him being well-aware of a possible lab leak of COVID-19 early on in the pandemic, despite publicly stating at the time a man-made coronavirus was impossible.

The emails also show Fauci arguing that retail masks may not be very effective in protecting people from COVID.

JOE CONCHA: MEDIA WAS QUICK TO CRY 'CONSPIRACY THEORY' ON POTENTIAL WUHAN CORONAVIRUS LAB LEAK

But, most importantly, they show two examples of Fauci sending materials as they pertain to dangerous gain of function research in China, thereby contradicting his recent heated testimony to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

No matter. The media is still somehow painting these emails as a net positive for Fauci.

BuzzFeed for example, and CNN going full CNN, in making it about whom? You guessed it. Donald Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

And remember, anyone such as Trump or Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who suggested COVID may have come from a lab was dubbed a conspiracy theorist.

So, where did COVID come from? We still don't know. But, what was once so piously dismissed as a conspiracy theory is now looking more and more like actual reality.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just don't expect too much contrition from the press. That just ain't in the DNA.