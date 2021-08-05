Joe Concha: CNN tries, fails to cover for latest Chris Cuomo debacle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

CNN brass is doing a CYA – that's "Cover Your A--" – over its handling of the Chris Cuomo conflict crisis. Say that five times fast.

You likely have heard the big media story of the month by now: Cuomo, the primetime "anchor," advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to push back against multiple sexual harassment allegations by staffers, some 30 to 35 years younger than the guy once dubbed the "Luv Guv" (yuck) by his little bro.

Chris Cuomo's participation is laid out in black and white in New York Attorney General Letitia James's scathing report this week, yet CNN won't comment.

CHRIS CUOMO MUM ON BIG BROTHER'S SCANDAL, OBSERVERS SAY CNN BOTCHED CHANCE TO SHOWCASE JOURNALISM STANDARDS

It's amazing that a news organization that screamed about the need for truth and transparency for the last four years is hiding from its fellow press in explaining how Chris Cuomo is still on the air this week, yet still won't cover the bombshell regarding his brother.

So, sensing another public relations disaster, one CNN executive ran to the New York Times, telling them the brass floated an idea to Cuomo: If you want to formally advise your brother on the harassment allegations against him, take a temporary leave of absence from CNN and return to the network later.

Interesting that this CNN exec didn't use his or her name here. When you throw your $6 million anchor under the bus, better to do it from behind so he can't see who did it.

CNN’S CHRIS CUOMO WILL FOREVE HAVE A ‘CREDIBILITY PROBLEM’ FOR ROLE IN BROTHER'S SCANDAL: POYNTER INSTITUTE

And by the way, why was Cuomo even given the choice to take a leave of absence to advise his brother? You don't leave that up to the so-called talent, because either he's an anchor reporting the news, or he's a crisis management expert for his embattled politician brother. He can't be both.

CNN allowed it anyway and then hilariously claimed it tried to prevent this ethics debacle.

It's no wonder CNN primetime is losing to the Hallmark Channel and INSP, a fine channel that plays old Westerns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

CNN used to be a trusted brand in the days of real anchors like Bernard Shaw, but those days are long gone.

And one has to wonder, what are the women of the network thinking, after Jeffery Toobin wasn't given the shaft after doing what he did on a work Zoom call, or after Chris Cuomo faked his own quarantine, or advised his brother on harassment while still playing an anchor on TV?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CNN might as well stand for Crisis News Network at this point.