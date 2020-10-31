Mike Huckabee: America, has Joe Biden earned your vote?

American voters deserve a leader who is open about what he wants to do, and does it.

Unlike former Vice President Joe Biden, who continues to keep both himself and his radical agenda under wraps, President Trump told voters exactly what he planned to do when he was campaigning for the presidency in 2016 and shocked the political establishment by actually keeping his promises.

During his reelection campaign, the president has consistently pledged to protect and expand the policies that have made the American people far more prosperous than ever before, and we can count on him to do that in a second term.

In 2017, President Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), which now serves as the foundation of his economic platform. This tax legislation saves taxpayers an average of $1,400 on their federal taxes every year, expanded the child tax credit from $1,000 to $2,000 per child, and helped create hundreds of thousands of jobs across the entire country.

The TCJA also funds the “Opportunity Zones” initiative, which offers incentives for private sector growth and investment in communities with below-average incomes, and eliminated Obamacare’s individual mandate, which slapped a hefty penalty on Americans who either didn’t want or couldn’t afford health insurance coverage.

With somewhat less fanfare, President Trump also ended the war or fossil fuels that was waged by the Obama-Biden administration.

In just four short years, the president eliminated thousands of job-killing regulations — nearly eight of them for each new regulation his administration created — allowing America’s mighty energy sector to recover from the brink of despair.

As a direct result of these policies, as well as the emergency economic relief legislation that the president signed earlier this year, America’s mighty economic engine survived the shutdowns of the coronavirus pandemic and is now rapidly regaining its momentum. In fact, the U.S. economy has managed to regain more than 11.4 million jobs since April and posted record-shattering 33.1 percent GDP growth in the third quarter.

These are the types of results that the silent majority of American voters wanted in 2016 — and that is exactly what they got from President Trump.

America’s future under Biden, however, would be far less certain.

Like the career politician he is, Biden has tried to obscure his stance on some of the most important issues, denying that he would raise taxes on middle-income Americans or eliminate fossil fuels and the U.S. energy industry. Just months ago, however, Biden openly swore to do both of those things if he got elected president.

Most egregiously, Biden has adamantly refused to tell the American people whether he supports the Democrat push to “pack” the Supreme Court by adding enough new justices to tip the ideological balance back in liberals’ favor. He even arrogantly declared that Americans “don’t deserve” to know where he stands on this extremely important issue.

The media haven’t merely ignored Biden’s flip-flops and obfuscations — they’ve gone out of their way to defend him, acting as though his most recent pronouncements are the only ones that matter, even when he directly contradicts his own previous statements.

Reporters rarely ask him to clarify, elaborate, or otherwise address the myriad questions swirling around his candidacy. Instead, they use prime time interviews to ask him softball questions that would be disappointing for a daytime talk show.

It’s a perfect illustration of the symbiotic relationship between the political and media establishments — the elitists that Trump ran against and defeated four years ago.

“You know Joe, I ran because of you. I ran because of Barack Obama, because you did a poor job,” the President told Biden during their final debate. “If I thought you did a good job, I would’ve never run … I’m looking at you now, you’re a politician, I ran because of you.”

President Trump has a solid point — we elected an anti-establishment candidate for a reason. Donald Trump stood for everything that the Obama-Biden-Clinton cabal despised — he pledged to lower taxes, replace ObamaCare with an approach to health care that actually works, eliminate job-killing regulations, and end the war on American energy.

More importantly, he understood that the American people have a right to know where their president stands on the issues that impact their lives. Biden hasn’t even made it clear that he knows where he stands on most issues.

This pivotal presidential election boils down to a simple choice between prosperity and uncertainty.

