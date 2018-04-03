Jimmy Kimmel’s attack on Melania Trump is despicable and wouldn’t be tolerated for any other immigrant

On Monday, the White House held its 140th annual Easter Egg Roll. The event, hosted by Melania Trump, featured children adorably pushing eggs along the White House lawn.

In a bizarre response, late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel launched an attack on Melania Trump over the event. First he derided Melania as being uninvolved in the set-up of the event. “Not a chance she did one thing to help set that up. There's no -- she didn't dye eggs, she didn't fill baskets.”

Did Michelle Obama dye eggs or fill baskets? Where was Kimmel to question her efforts during the eight years of the Obama administration?

Next, Kimmel mocked Melania Trump’s accent. This type of anti-immigrant attack is only OK for leftists to make on people like Melania.

I’m an immigrant, I came to the U.S. as a child from the Soviet Union and I frequently get these kinds of attacks from the left when I write something with which they disagree. “Go back to where you came from” is standard.

Diversity is important to the left, as long as it doesn’t include any diversity of opinion or departure from what is expected from you. Hillary Clinton wasn’t some little Tammy Wynette “stand by your man” type, even though she ultimately was, but Melania Trump is expected to leave her husband, shun him, speak out against him publicly otherwise she deserves the wrath of people like Jimmy Kimmel.

Why take a supposed comedian and his taunts seriously? In the past few years Kimmel has moved beyond comedy to political activism.

When his son was sick he took to his show crying and speaking out in support of saving ObamaCare.

After the Las Vegas shooting, Kimmel openly blamed Republicans – first the politicians, then anyone on the right. After blaming U.S House speaker Paul Ryan by name, he followed up the next night targeting all people who disagreed with his gun positions by saying Republicans know “in their hearts” that they bear some responsibility for the slaughter.

This is not a comedy show and Kimmel shouldn’t have cover for his anti-immigrant comments because he’s an alleged “comedian.”

His attack on Melania is despicable and wouldn’t be tolerated for any other First Lady or immigrant. It shouldn’t be tolerated for Melania Trump either.