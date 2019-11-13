Ex-AG Jeff Sessions: Trump impeachment hearings are desperate Democratic attack on him – No reason to impeach

Every day for the past month – and every day for the next several months – TV anchors will talk in very dramatic tones about the impending doom of impeachment facing America. They make it all sound so serious. But it’s not, and they are not.

The U.S. Constitution says this about impeachment: “The President … shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

While the exact meaning of these words can be contested, there can be no doubt that they are real limitations on unchecked congressional power. They make clear our founders did not provide the awesome impeachment power as a tool to remove a duly elected president because of a political disagreement.

President Trump has not been accused of anything for which he can be credibly impeached, but the dangerous ideology of the far left does not recognize legal limits or fundamental fairness.

The president’s opponents are determined to win at all costs to undo the results of the last election and to manipulate the results of the next one. That is why – regardless of the weakness of the case presented – the conclusion of the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives seems predetermined.

The old Soviet Union was famous for show trials – fake trials where the result was already understood, where everything was just for show, and where the accused was already certain to be found guilty before the case was even presented.

Ask yourself this: Regardless of the case the Democrats layout against the president, is there any chance at all that the Democratic House will not vote to impeach him? Any chance at all?

The conclusion of the Democratic majority in the House is predetermined and does not rely on – or have any connection to – evidence. In other words, everything you see in Washington for the next two months is merely a show.

Impeachment in this circumstance is a very dangerous action. It is founded on passion, hysteria, and yellow journalism – the very things that concerned our wise founders.

An impeachment by the House on such shoddy grounds would be a dark day indeed. It would create a precedent that opens the door for the political removal of a president, undermining the validity of our elections and subverting the will of the American people.

This is political theater, a desperate attempt to weaken a president who has deeply offended the powers that be in Washington. He refuses to play their games, and they will stop at nothing to ensure that he is defeated.

Every day, President Trump is achieving things that make life better for the American people and fighting hard for them. It is time for responsible Democrats to stand up for law, reason and history by stopping this reckless excess. Sadly, restraint and calm judgment seem lost on Democrats as they hurtle forward, heedless of the damage they are doing to our republic.

