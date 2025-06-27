JASON CHAFFETZ: Ten sneaky ways the deep state steals your data and how Trump can help you stop it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Imagine a world where every text you send, every purchase you make, and every mile you drive is quietly logged and analyzed by a government that never asked for permission. That world isn’t hypothetical; it’s here.

In fact, it’s the Obama-Biden legacy. Their administrations allowed executive branch agencies to use our data to manipulate elections and silence opposing voices. This shadow threat remains, ready for any partisan hand to seize. President Donald Trump’s push to streamline agency data for efficiency offers hope but will need transparency and oversight.

This blueprint for tyranny didn’t end with President Joe Biden. Below are ten chilling ways they’re harvesting your data, exposed in my new book, "They're Coming for You," (Broadside Books, July 1) with steps to fight back.

10 SIGNS YOUR PERSONAL DATA IS BEING SOLD ONLINE

1. Buying Your Data from Brokers . What the government can’t legally collect, it often buys. The feds skirt laws by purchasing your location history and shopping habits from data brokers. Apps you trust sell your every move, turning your life into a deep state cash cow. We can stop it by requiring agencies to obtain a warrant to access this data. Legislation like the Fourth Amendment is Not for Sale Act can close this data broker loophole.

2. Social Media Surveillance . Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s allies coerced Facebook and Twitter to bury patriots’ posts, flagging ‘wrongthink’ to silence dissent. "They're Coming for You" demands transparency, oversight, and whistleblower/FOIA reforms to expose this deep state grip. If we enforce these fixes, you can reclaim your free speech.

3. Cell-Site Simulators . While serving in Congress, I saw Stingrays—federal tools mimicking cell towers—suck up innocent phone data without warrants from agencies such as the IRS. I pushed a 2017 bill to stop this. A 2023 Cell-Site Simulator Warrant Act also stalled. We need to revive federal legislation to crush this deep state overreach.

4. Facial Recognition Databases. Agencies raid DMV and social media photos to spy on you, targeting protesters with impunity. Demand Congress ban this un-American snooping.

5. Financial Transactions. With Obama and Biden, the IRS and DOJ could rifle through your bank records, while the CDC bought phone data to enforce lockdowns. Insist on warrant requirements and strict oversight to expose this deep state plunder.

6. Health Records . Your vaccine status and medical history are fair game for bureaucrats to punish non-compliance. Back federal privacy laws and sweeping reforms to shield health data. Urge Congress to pass legislation and stop this deep state intrusion.

7. Internet Metadata . The NSA can track your emails and searches without cause, mapping your life. Support legislation like the Fourth Amendment is Not for Sale Act to end this intrusion.

8. AI and Machine Learning . Biden’s AI tools flagged conservatives for suppression, predicting dissent. We should seek to dismantle these partisan algorithms. We need greatear transparency and oversight to curb this deep state bias. We need to push systemic reforms, ensuring accountability and stopping partisan algorithms from silencing patriots.

9. Mail Surveillance. Law enforcement has far too often peeked at your mail with no vetting—pure overreach. Call for public audits to expose this hidden violation.

10. Partnerships with NGOs and Corporations . NGOs and woke corporations launder data for the deep state, blacklisting patriots. Rally behind Trump to sever these unholy alliances.

The Obama - Biden data tyranny—manipulating elections, debanking opposition voices, and muzzling speech—casts a deep state shadow.

Trump’s executive order to eradicate information silos and enhance data collection across agencies seeks efficiency and taxpayer savings, is a noble aim I support. Yet, the administration’s lack of transparency fuels distrust, risking a tool for partisan bureaucrats or future leaders to exploit.

Without full disclosure, robust safeguards, ironclad legal protections, and vigilant oversight, this system could revive Obama and Biden’s abuses. We need to work to mandate transparency reports, enforce strict data limits, and champion the Fourth Amendment is Not for Sale Act. Trump has already begun to undo the Obama -Biden’s legacy but only with these measures can we ensure data serves freedom, not tyranny.

