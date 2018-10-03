In Kavanaugh confirmation battle, Democrats show they don’t deserve to win control of Congress

The intensity of the fight over Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination has caused the American people to focus on national politics earlier than usual for a midterm election year – and that’s bad news for the Democrats.

With the Nov. 6 elections rapidly drawing near, Republicans and Democrats have been auditioning for control of Congress on national television at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Kavanaugh’s nomination to the high court. The onslaught of political TV advertising has not yet fully begun, but the American people have gotten a taste of what’s at stake on Election Day.

Historically, midterm elections are known for their low voter turnout in comparison to presidential elections. But this November promises to be different. Not only are both houses of Congress up for grabs, but so is President Trump’s agenda – and frankly, the Trump presidency itself.

The American people have witnessed the putrid politics of personal destruction emanating from the Washington swamp over the past two weeks.

The FBI is now conducting its seventh background check of Kavanaugh. President Trump ordered the week-long investigation because he felt it was the right and reasonable thing to do. Take a minute to juxtapose this exercise in presidential leadership with the Democratic circus in the Senate at the confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh.

Now that the Democrats have gotten their investigation of Kavanaugh, it will not be enough. When this investigation concludes, they will undoubtedly ask for an eighth investigation to delay his confirmation past the election.

This is all just one big partisan con job. The Democrats couldn’t care less about their unfair treatment of Brett Kavanaugh and his family, because they see another delay in his confirmation as their pathway to power.

Let’s recall that when the Kavanaugh hearing came and went without a whimper, the Democrats – led by Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York and Dianne Feinstein of California – made the reprehensible decision to initiate a shameful smear campaign of Kavanaugh.

Instead of investigating the 36-year old uncorroborated allegations of Professor Christine Blasey Ford by using normal procedures and methods, the story was leaked to the media to begin the left’s destruction of Kavanaugh’s life.

The American people witnessed this low point in American politics and hopefully will hold politicians responsible. While the FBI check of Kavanaugh forges on, reasonable Americans are wondering why a leak investigation of Feinstein, Senate Democrats and their staffs is not underway as well.

The utter hypocrisy on display by Senate Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media is abhorrent.

The Democrats had absolutely no problem with making the decision in the blink of an eye to seek to destroy Kavanaugh, while at the same time ignoring over the years things such as: the late Sen. Ted Kennedy’s car accident that resulted in the death of Mary Jo Kopechne; Juanita Broaddrick’s rape allegations against Bill Clinton; and allegations of domestic abuse against Rep. Keith Ellison, deputy chairman of their party and the Democratic candidate for Minnesota attorney general.

And one member of the Senate Judiciary Committee opposing Kavanaugh – Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., has admitted groping a girl without her consent in high school.

Conservatives understandably have felt compelled to fight back and call out Senate Democrats who are dragging Kavanaugh’s good name through the mud, responding by highlighting some of the questionable backgrounds of Democrats.

Citizens United launched a new national television advertisement in which we ask: “Who will judge the judge?”

Feinstein chastises Kavanaugh about unfounded accusations – but how does she explain the Chinese spy she employed for about 20 years?

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., questions Kavanaugh’s integrity, but it was Blumenthal who lied about serving in Vietnam.

And what about the double standard when it comes to the Democrats’ vicious assault on Kavanaugh while they ignore the fact that their own colleague – Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del. – actually admitted to slapping his wife?

Throughout the shameful Democratic attacks on the extraordinarily qualified Judge Kavanaugh, the American people have observed a reasonable and responsible Republican governing party that adheres to calls for further FBI checks and allows Ford to be heard in a respectful and dignified way.

On the other hand, the American people have witnessed an unhinged Democratic Party willing to do anything to gain power – even if it means destroying a good man and his family over an uncorroborated allegation from high school 36 years ago.

Senator Chris Coons, D-Del., went as far to say that Kavanaugh “bears the burden of disproving these allegations,” which is about as un-American as you can get. Due process and the presumption of innocence have been tossed aside by the left in favor of “guilty until proven innocent” and mob rule.

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called out Senate Democrats at the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing for soiling the institution of the Senate, the advice and consent process, and the reputation of a good man for the sake of power.

If there is a silver lining here, it’s that the American people now know exactly what they’ll get if Democrats are put in charge of Congress. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said that by week’s end, the Democratic ploy to move the goal posts past the election will come to an end and a vote will finally take place.

I hope the Senate votes to make Judge Kavanaugh Justice Kavanaugh.