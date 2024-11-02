I'm Sam Brown: This is why I want Nevada's vote for Senate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen has spent nearly a decade in Washington, and the result? Nevada families are paying more at the pump, facing record-high grocery bills, and struggling to afford rent or buy a home in their own communities. Washington is supposed to be a place to fight for our people, to serve those who sent us there. But for Jacky Rosen, it’s a career destination where votes are cast to suit D.C.’s agenda, while Nevadans foot the bill.

Sen. Rosen has spent her years in Washington voting with Joe Biden 98% of the time and against President Trump 100% of the time.

Instead of representing Nevada, she’s aligned herself entirely with the Kamala Harris agenda, which has brought us runaway inflation, border chaos, and policies that leave working families behind. When Nevada needed a voice, Senator Rosen chose to toe the line with Biden and Harris, ignoring the struggles of families who are just trying to make ends meet.

I’m running for the Senate to serve the people of Nevada, not the career politicians in Washington. I know what’s at stake when D.C. forgets who they work for. Unlike my opponent, I’ve lived the challenges so many Nevadans face every day: working long hours, watching costs rise as paychecks stay the same, feeling like the American Dream is slipping further out of reach. We rightly feel a deep sense of betrayal when politicians don’t fulfill their promises and leave us behind—and that’s exactly what Jacky Rosen has done.

After nearly eight years in office, Sen. Rosen has failed to address the issues that matter most to us. Instead of prioritizing Nevada’s needs, she’s aligned herself with Washington insiders and party agendas, and Nevadans have paid the price.

Take, for example, her stance on women’s sports—a straightforward issue of fairness and respect. Here in Nevada, we know what it means to compete on equal ground, which is why the young women on the UNR volleyball team recently took a stand. They’re fighting for their right to safe and fair competition, but Sen.Rosen won’t even acknowledge them. Instead of supporting these young women and their courage, she chooses to follow the political winds of Washington, which have no place in Nevada’s sense of fairness.

In fact, yes, Senator Jacky Rosen voted in favor of allowing men to compete in women’s sports. That’s not fairness; that’s a woke agenda, and it’s one that’s out of touch with the values of our state. I was proud to stand with the UNR volleyball team at their game, supporting their right to safety and privacy. We should all be willing to stand with our young women who have the courage to defend their rights.

When it comes to the economy, Sen. Rosen’s record is a painful reminder of what career politicians are willing to sacrifice for a vote. Every policy she’s backed has made life more expensive for Nevada families. Gas, groceries, and essentials have become luxuries under her watch, all while D.C. spending spirals out of control. Nevadans are tired of living paycheck to paycheck.

We’re tired of cutting back on basics while Washington plays with our tax dollars like Monopoly money. Nevada families live within their means and work hard to make ends meet, and the federal government should do the same.

When I get to the Senate, I’ll be relentless about reigning in the reckless spending that’s driving inflation. I’ll keep taxes low on necessities because no family should struggle to afford food or medicine. And I’ll push for energy independence policies that lower costs, following President Trump’s lead in ensuring America’s self-sufficiency. Nevadans shouldn’t be forced to pay the price for policies written by D.C. insiders who have never felt the strain of rising bills. Nevada deserves leaders who fight for every dollar, every job, and every family—not for political favors or campaign donors.

To every worker who relies on tips to pay rent, buy groceries, and put food on the table, know this: taxing tips is wrong, and it’s got to end. Nearly 20% of Las Vegas works for tips, and those dollars should go straight to your pocket—not the IRS. President Trump understands this struggle and has a plan to end taxes on tips, protecting Nevada’s hard-working service industry. Jacky Rosen has had years to make this change but hasn’t even tried. In fact, she backed Joe Biden’s hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents to target working families and tipped workers. In the Senate, I’ll stand with President Trump and end taxes on tips. It’s not just common sense; it’s fairness.

For Nevada’s seniors and working families alike, fairness also means keeping the promises made to those who rely on Social Security and Medicare. These programs aren’t just talking points—they’re lifelines. I know this because Social Security and Medicare were there for me during my recovery. Jacky Rosen, however, has ignored the very real solvency issues facing these programs, choosing reckless spending over responsibility. I will not let that happen. In the Senate, I’ll work to ensure Social Security and Medicare are funded for generations to come. And I’ll end the double tax on Social Security benefits, because Nevadans shouldn’t have to pay again for what they’ve already earned.

Let’s not forget border security, an issue that Sen. Rosen has failed to address time and again. Our communities are suffering from the fallout of an open border, from the flood of millions of illegal crossings to the rise in dangerous drugs like fentanyl infiltrating our towns. Jacky Rosen has ignored the threats that come with a porous border, and that choice has put lives at risk. Time and again, she’s voted against funding for border security, while Nevadans face the consequences. She helped create this border crisis, but President Trump and I will end it.

As your Senator, I will make border security a top priority. I’ll ensure our law enforcement and border patrol agents have the resources they need, that we build secure infrastructure, finish the wall, confront the cartels, and protect our communities from the dangerous consequences of D.C.’s inaction.

Working with President Trump, I’ll bring back the America First agenda that benefited all Nevadans. Under his leadership, we had secure borders, a strong economy, and a safer, more prosperous America. Gas prices were lower, grocery bills were affordable, and safety and opportunity were within reach for everyone.

Compare that to the record of Jacky Rosen and Kamala Harris, whose lack of real leadership has brought economic ruin, sacrificed our national security, and cost us our standing as the leader of the free world. President Trump understood peace through strength—a principle I’ll carry forward in the Senate to protect and restore the American Dream for every Nevadan.

My pledge is simple: I will work with President Trump and be a leader for every Nevadan. I will bring your voices to Washington, not D.C.’s agenda to Nevada. I’m running to serve you, and I respectfully ask for your vote.