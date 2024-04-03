Vulnerable Nevada Democrat touts bipartisanship despite voting with Biden 99% of time

A vulnerable Nevada Democrat touted her bipartisanship and willingness to go against the Democratic Party, but Republicans are pointing out her voting record that paints a different picture.

In an ad released on Monday, incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., highlighted a report that names her one of the most bipartisan lawmakers, adding, "I won't walk the party line."

"I promise to do what's right for Nevada, not my party leaders," she said in the ad.

However, Rosen was revealed to have voted with President Biden 98.6% of the time last year. Both Rosen and fellow Democrat Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto were in virtual lockstep with both Biden and the party, according to an analysis from FiveThirtyEight that examined all final votes that the president made his stance known about.

Rosen's agreement with Biden has further appeared to increase during her time in the Senate. According to a previous look at data from the 117th Congress from 2021 through 2022, Rosen sided with Biden 92.5% of the time.

In the current 118th Congress, she has additionally voted with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., 95% of the time. Rosen and Schumer have voted together on 463 votes deemed major and have disagreed on just 23, per a ProPublica analysis of voting records.

"Jacky Rosen is struggling in the polls, so she is lying to Nevada voters and trying to cover up her record of being a rubber-stamp for Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer's agenda," National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesperson Maggie Abboud said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Kristy Wilkinson, spokesperson for Republican Senate front-runner Sam Brown, criticized Rosen, saying her voting record "isn't bipartisan."

"Putting what Joe Biden wants over what Nevadans need is not bipartisan. Nevadans will see right through it," she added.

Fellow Republican Senate candidate Jeff Gunter, the former ambassador to Iceland under President Trump, criticized Rosen's ad, calling it "another desperate attempt to fool Nevada voters by the far-left’s rubber stamp in the Senate."

Another GOP Senate hopeful, former Air Force pilot Tony Grady, slammed Rosen as an "extreme Democrat" who acts as a rubber stamp for Biden's "extreme agenda."

Rosen spokesperson Johanna Warshaw pushed back on this in a statement to Fox News Digital: "Jacky Rosen has been ranked one of the most bipartisan and effective Senators in the nation because of her proven record of political independence and working across party lines to deliver for Nevada."

The rankings referenced by Warshaw include several analyses of the 117th Congress and lawmakers' relative bipartisanship and effectiveness. The McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University and the Lugar Center ranked Rosen the ninth-most bipartisan senator between 2021 and 2022. The Bipartisan Index used by the entities takes into account sponsorships and co-sponsorships of legislation.

The University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University Center for Effective Lawmaking additionally recognized Rosen as the seventh-most effective Senate Democrat, also analyzing her role in the 117th Congress. Scores for lawmakers were based on "the proven ability of a legislator to advance her agenda items through the legislative process and into law."

Further, Warshaw pointed to a CQ Roll Call analysis of votes in 2023, which showed Rosen as the Senate Democrat who voted against her party third-most often.

"The facts are clear that Jacky has never hesitated to put partisanship aside to do what’s right for our state," the spokesperson said.

Rosen's ad pushing a bipartisan image came days before nonpartisan election analyst Cook Political Report shifted its rating for the Nevada Senate race on Wednesday. The battleground state matchup was moved from "Lean Democrat" to "Toss Up," joining only three other races: Arizona, Montana and Ohio.