I'm a Black pastor alarmed by a new identity game some on the right are playing

The right’s growing chorus of frustration with "Black people" is impossible to ignore. They call it "Black fatigue."

They point to the race wars of the 2010s and the DEI takeover of America’s institutions as their breaking point. But after Donald Trump's return to the White House, something shifted.

Instead of doubling down on the American creed of individualism, this faction swung hard into collectivism, painting Blacks as a singular problem with the same tired tribal brush they once scorned.

Now, some on the right are leaning into posts like this one from Evan Kilgore on X, who wrote: "Why are black people so disproportionately violent? Why do they threaten or act with violence the second they are offended or inconvenienced? Seriously…why are so many black people like this?"

It’s a refrain echoed across countless tweets, each one a lazy slide into tribal identity politics that erases the individual and damns an entire race for the sins of a few.

If you think a handful of ugly videos defines every Black person because of shared skin, you’re not seeing straight—you’re neck-deep in the tribal swamp you claim to hate.

I know the violence in my community. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone on the South Side of Chicago that isn’t aware.

It’s raw, it’s real, and I could sling blame at racism, "the White man," or liberal policies. I could just say, "That’s just Black people." But that’s weakness.

Tribalism is a crutch, a cheap shot that fuels keyboard wars on X but fixes nothing.

The irony burns: a sizable faction on the right, after years of slamming tribalism, now guzzles its easy power. They’ve swapped principle for the rush of collective rage.

Where will this lead them? What is their actual end goal?

I chose the tougher road. My work is with kids—each one is a distinct soul, not a racial statistic. No two Blacks, no two anyone, are alike. Lifting them up means igniting their personal fire, not boxing them into a racial narrative. (Isn’t that how we got into this mess in the first place?) It’s hard, it’s messy, and not everyone makes it. But it’s the only path that matters. And works.

I pour American culture into my youth—its demand for individual grit, not "Black" politics or "Black" solutions. They’re humans first, not pawns in a racial game. The way forward isn’t through tribal traps, Right or Left, but through the discipline of forging their own futures.

