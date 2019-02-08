I went through a long, dark time. I prayed God would end it. Here's what happened

I went through a long, dark time a few years ago. I prayed that God would end it, that He would set me free from the people and circumstances that vexed me.

He did not. I felt abandoned and alone, and He seemed indifferent. I couldn’t understand why He wouldn’t answer my prayers. I was asking for good things, and in an attempt to sway Him, I tried to bargain with Him. Yet He allowed the situation to continue and even get worse.

The breakthrough finally came after 10 years, and although I was appreciative for the change of circumstances, I was even more thankful for His presence in it.

This morning, I was thinking back on that time, and this scripture came to mind: “He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High, shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty” (Psalm 91:1).

If you’re in a dark place today, if it seems like God is nowhere to be found, know this: If the Lord is your Shepherd, you may very well be in the dark, but you are not alone. You are hidden under the shadow of God Almighty, your gentle Shepherd, and that is the safest place in the world — no matter what’s going on.

In that place of security …

? He will provide more than what you need (Psalm 23:1,5).

? He will give you rest (Psalm 23:2).

? He will refresh you (Psalm 23:2).

? He will restore your soul (Psalm 23:3).

? He will lead you where you need to go, and He will be glorified in the journey (Psalm 23:3).

? He will be with you when you walk through your darkest hour, and you will have nothing to fear (Psalm 23:4).

? He will provide protection and correction when they are needed (Psalm 23:4-5).

? He will provide His healing touch to those places where you’ve gotten injured (Psalm 23:5).

? And you will never be able to get away from His blessings (Psalm 23:6).

I know the darkness seems unbearable, but be encouraged in it today. God is present with you. He is for you (Romans 8:31), and He is “with you always, even to the end of the world” (Matthew 28:20).

