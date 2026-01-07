I lead a university. Higher education is failing students — Congress is right to act

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Something is broken in American higher education, and this year Washington may finally do something about it.

This week, congressional leaders announced their 2026 policy priorities, and for the first time in years, higher education is near the top of the list. From student loan reform to an accreditation overhaul, lawmakers are signaling that the days of blank checks and political protection for bloated institutions may finally be over.

They’re right to act. For decades, many colleges and universities have enjoyed massive taxpayer support with little accountability. Tuition has skyrocketed, administrative costs have ballooned, and too many graduates leave with crushing debt but no clear path forward.

As the president of Southeastern University, I believe it is time to align higher education with what students actually need. That means affordable, purpose-driven programs that prepare them for real life, not just lectures. It means rethinking accreditation systems that protect entrenched interests. And it means supporting schools that offer practical learning, character development, and real returns for students and taxpayers alike.

The traditional model is no longer working. The average cost of a four-year degree has more than doubled in the last generation. Student loan debt now tops $1.7 trillion. And many employers still say graduates lack essential workplace skills, including communication, critical thinking, and basic reliability.

At the same time, accreditation bodies have created a system that favors conformity over innovation. They block emerging and faith-based institutions from competing, while shielding legacy schools from reform. The result is less competition, more ideological groupthink, and fewer options for families looking for something different. The system has been built to serve institutions, not students. That must change. Encouragingly, some accreditors, such as the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), under its new leadership, are beginning to push against this norm and promote innovation that truly serves students.

Accountability doesn’t mean more federal red tape. It means asking basic, common-sense questions: Are students graduating on time? Are they finding meaningful work or service opportunities? Are they growing in responsibility, purpose and leadership?

We need to reward schools that deliver high-quality, low-cost education. We should open the door for trade schools, Christian universities, and nontraditional programs to thrive without being penalized by outdated standards.

At Southeastern University, we have built a model that combines vocational clarity, experiential learning, and a foundation of Christian leadership. We partner with employers, ministries, and community leaders so students gain real-world experience before they ever cross the graduation stage. We do this while keeping our tuition among the lowest in our category.

This isn’t theory — it’s working. And we’re not alone. Across the country, mission-driven colleges are proving that it is possible to educate the whole person without burdening students with excessive debt or ideological pressure.

This is a rare window for change. Students are demanding more. Families are losing trust. And now Congress is finally asking the right questions.

But it will take courage to follow through. The same institutions that helped create this crisis will be the loudest defenders of the status quo. They will argue that reform is dangerous, that oversight is political, and that any challenge to the current system is an attack on higher education itself.

It isn’t. It’s a defense of what higher education was always meant to be: a path to truth, service, and opportunity.

The future of American higher education won’t be saved by doubling down on debt and bureaucracy. It will be saved by bold leadership that believes in affordability, accountability, and the dignity of every student’s calling.

Congress is right to act. Now they must finish the job and put students first.

