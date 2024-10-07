I am not buying the 'hate speech' ruse and you shouldn't either

Pastor and Project H.O.O.D. founder Corey Brooks says he won’t let the left’s ‘hate speech’ ruse keep him from speaking the truth about the issues affecting his community on the Southside of Chicago.
Pastor Corey Brooks, known as the "Rooftop Pastor," is the founder and Senior Pastor of New Beginnings Church of Chicago and the CEO of Project H.O.O.D. (Helping Others Obtain Destiny), the church's local mission. He gained national attention for his 94-day and 343-day rooftop vigils to transform the notorious "O-Block," once known as Chicago's most dangerous block, into #OpportunityBlock. Learn more at ProjectHOOD.org.