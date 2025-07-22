Hunter Biden 'in a rage,' Trump's border miracle, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host says the Democratic Party is in 'shambles'. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Pope Leo XIV (and President Trump). Continue reading…

GO BIG AND BRAVE – The Trump strategy that could secure his place in American history. Continue reading…

MLK FILES – Trump releasing the files is a victory for truth and accountability. Continue reading…

THE 5 Ds – 5 ways your political point of view may be damaging your mental health. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor responds to Hunter Biden's heated rhetoric. Continue watching…

TRUMP'S BORDER MIRACLE – From Biden's chaotic immigration crisis to 'all quiet' in record time. Continue reading…

REBUILD SMARTER – I worked for USAID for 11 years – this is how you build a foreign aid system that actually works. Continue reading…

HOW TO SUSTAIN SUCCESS – The one thing no one ever tells you about success. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…