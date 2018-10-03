Justin Haskins

Zuckerberg's Facebook changes threaten conservative speech on social media
Trump keeps his promise: Blacks and Hispanics do better with him than Obama
Rand Paul's reform proposal could revolutionize US health care
Church groups, advocacy organizations, charities, golf clubs, and virtually any other group of people could theoretically negotiate an association health plan under Paul’s provision, allowing like-minded people to take care of each other and providing those being insured with greater negotiating power.