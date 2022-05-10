Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, it's time to resign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Competent leadership is difficult to come by these days, but there is an appalling lack of it in the Biden administration.

With his hand on the Bible, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas swore an oath to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic," and to "well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office."

Swearing this oath is a requirement to hold leadership positions in our government, and failure to honor that oath is disqualifying. While that may seem obvious to some, it is one of the least rigorously followed rules in Washington.

His tenure in office has been short, but Secretary Mayorkas has failed to uphold his oath of office almost too many times to count.

The first and most glaring failure of Secretary Mayorkas has been his refusal to enforce immigration law. For the third time since he has been in office, the number of migrants crossing our southern border surpassed 200,000 in only one month’s time.

Even as border crossings are skyrocketing, Secretary Mayorkas is not only refusing to enforce laws, but actively dismantling them. He repealed the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocol, which a 2019 DHS report declared was "indispensable" to protecting our homeland.

When the Supreme Court ordered him to reverse it, he moved slower than molasses to reinstate a completely gutted version of the program. Now, he is trying to end Title 42, which Border Patrol has warned will cause utter chaos at the border. Even several Democrats have warned against this move, which goes to show just how radical it is.

Mayorkas does not care about our laws or Constitution. This comes at a heavy, heavy price.

He has been trying to hide important numbers that prove his failure at the southern border, but despite his best efforts, we now know that over 42 illegal immigrants were encountered at the border that are on the terrorist and no-fly list.

That number is shocking in its own right, but when one considers that over 300,000 immigrants have evaded capture at the border, one has to wonder: how much higher than 42 is the real number?

In a recent Congressional hearing, my colleague, Congressman Jim Jordan, asked Mayorkas if any of these 42 people on the terrorist and no-fly list have been released into the United States. The Secretary’s response? "I do not know."

The person responsible for ensuring the security of our homeland against all enemies, foreign and domestic, does not know if his policies allowed apprehended potential terrorists full access to the United States. Let’s not forget why we have a border in the first place. Aside from it being the favored mode of entry for terrorists, the wide-open border has proven to be a boon for drug cartels and human traffickers.

These cartels are trafficking massive amounts of fentanyl to the United States, killing 79,000 people between 2020-2021. It is now the number one killer for American aged 18-45. Only two milligrams can be lethal, but 839 pounds of fentanyl was seized at the southern border in January 2022 alone. But again, we have no way of knowing how much higher the real number is.

And if you are still somehow convinced that Mayorkas’s open border policy is based on compassion, think again. Everyone knows the trek across the southern border is incredibly dangerous, but a recent GAO report found that, in one particularly dangerous part of the border, the official death count was off by more than 50%.

Not only has Mayorkas’s open border policy encouraged over a million migrants in the past six months to risk their lives, but they don’t even know the full extent of it. Many men, women, and children have all died on the journey, and more recently, a Texas National Guard member died trying to save two migrants struggling in a river. The two migrants survived and found trafficking illegal narcotics.

Rather than addressing these problems, Mayorkas has busied himself with the new "disinformation" board as an apparent top priority for national security. If that is not tone deaf, what is? He would rather create a disinformation board to target the political opponents of the Biden Administration than deal with the real and pressing threats caused by incompetent and dangerous border policies.

People are dying, and families are mourning, because Mayorkas does everything except his job.

Secretary Mayorkas, you have not upheld your oath of office. It is time to resign. Now.

