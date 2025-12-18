Hanukkah makes the perfect case for saying, ‘Merry Christmas’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Every December, "Happy Holidays" floods conversations and advertisements. It aims to be a neutral, inclusive greeting, but instead it dilutes cultural identity, erases meaningful distinctions and avoids genuine engagement. Ironically, Hanukkah which starts December 14, is a holiday that celebrates resistance to assimilation and offers the strongest argument for saying "Merry Christmas."

For years, I hesitated to wish people "Merry Christmas." I worried it might feel like I was endorsing beliefs I didn’t share or compromising my own Jewish faith. Over time, I realized that wishing "Merry Christmas" isn’t about agreeing with a theology but about acknowledging others’ joy and humanity. Recognizing another person’s celebration doesn’t diminish my beliefs or identity. It’s an act of kindness and respect, not endorsement.

"Happy Holidays," in fact, attempts to erase the very thing it acknowledges. The word "holidays" already implies religious or cultural significance. At its root, a "holiday" is a "holy day," tied to faith, history and traditions. Masking these celebrations under a generic phrase doesn’t promote inclusivity. It diminishes their importance. Hanukkah’s story teaches us to embrace the specificity of our traditions rather than dilute them into vague sentiments.

Hanukkah commemorates the Maccabees’ fight to preserve Jewish identity against Hellenistic forces determined to force assimilation. This erasure wasn’t just spiritual, it extended to cultural practices like adopting Greek names. Prominent Jewish leaders at the time, like Jason (originally Joshua), abandoned their Hebrew names and promoted Greek customs to assimilate. The Maccabees’ defiance in reclaiming their traditions and even their names was an act of resistance, a refusal to let their identity be erased.

The menorah, lit boldly in public spaces, symbolizes pride in faith. The holiday’s essence reminds us that faith and tradition should not be hidden or watered down, but celebrated openly and proudly, even when society pressures us to say "Happy Holidays" instead of honoring specific beliefs.

The same applies to any holiday, whether it’s Christmas, Kwanzaa or Diwali. Wishing someone "Merry Christmas" or "Happy Diwali" celebrates their unique contributions to the season. It says, "I see and value your tradition." Replacing these greetings with "Happy Holidays" erases the differences that make the season vibrant. True inclusivity honors and recognizes these distinctions instead of blending them into a single, indistinct sentiment.

The rise of "Happy Holidays" also reflects the increasing commercialization of the season. Retailers use it to appeal to the broadest possible audience, reducing the holidays to consumer-driven events. Saying "Merry Christmas" or "Happy Hanukkah" resists this trend and reminds us that these celebrations are about values, history and community, not just shopping lists.

Saying "Merry Christmas" or "Happy Hanukkah" also fosters genuine connection. These greetings open the door to deeper conversations about traditions and values, building understanding and strengthening relationships. "Happy Holidays," by contrast, often feels transactional, avoiding engagement instead of encouraging it.

Most people value effort over precision. Even if you wish someone the "wrong" holiday, the gesture conveys thoughtfulness. A Christian wishing a Jewish friend "Happy Hanukkah" or a Jewish neighbor saying "Merry Christmas" builds bridges. It shows a willingness to engage with someone else’s culture, even without sharing it.

Some argue that saying "Happy Holidays" prevents exclusion, reflects pluralism or avoids awkwardness. But avoiding specific greetings doesn’t make people feel included. It makes them feel ignored. Recognizing someone’s celebration affirms their identity. It doesn’t exclude others; it fosters mutual respect.

Hanukkah teaches us the importance of standing proudly in our identities while respecting others. The Maccabees resisted forced assimilation while continuing to engage with the world around them. Their story extends to all traditions. Saying "Merry Christmas," "Happy Hanukkah" or "Joyous Kwanzaa" isn’t about imposing beliefs — it’s about celebrating the unique identities that enrich our world.

This season, let’s reject the generic in favor of the genuine. The holidays deserve more than a vague nod; they deserve recognition for their depth and meaning. By saying "Merry Christmas" or "Happy Hanukkah," we honor the true spirit of the season, one of connection, authenticity, and shared humanity. It’s time to retire "Happy Holidays."