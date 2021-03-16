Gutfeld on the Washington Post admitting to misquoting Trump

You've heard of "deep fakes" -- how someone can alter images to make it appear you did something you didn’t.

It sounds new but the media has been at it for years -- only with words -- tricking a public into seeing something they didn’t.

Take the Washington Post, who finally issued a brutal correction of a hugely damaging lie.

They contorted Donald Trump's December phone call with the Georgia secretary of state's top investigator, claiming that Trump ordered her to find the fraud and if she did, she would be a hero. That lie came from a single anonymous source and was endlessly repeated by a manic media.

WASHINGTON POST'S 'FIND THE FRAUD' CORRECTION POINTS TO LARGER ISSUE WITH AGENDA-DRIVEN ANONYMOUS SOURCES

VIDEO MONTAGE OF MEDIA REPEATING FRAUD CLAIM

MSNBC on Jan 9: MSNBC News confirming a Washington Post report revealing that President Trump pressuring them to, and I quote, "find the fraud."

CNN on Jan. 10: Asking that person to "find the fraud."

MSNBC on Jan. 9: to, quote, "find the fraud," saying that that official would be, quote, "a national hero."

CNN on Jan 9: Now, we are also learning of another call first reported by the Washington Post … and urged him to, quote, "find the fraud."

MSNBC on Jan. 10: quote, "find the fraud," adding that if they did so, they would be a, quote, "national hero."

What lemmings. They’re like Jussie Smolletts who can type.

GLENN GREENWALD BLASTS LIBERAL MEDIA FOR 'DECEITFUL PLAYBOOK' OF 'CORROBORATING' FALSE STORIES

Now... they claim they confirmed it. But ask yourself: how could all of them end up being wrong about the same exact thing? There's only one way.

One source.

The Washington Examiner nails it: these "multiple newsrooms" "confirmed" the "scoop" by speaking with the same anonymous source.

It’s like tracing cases of food poisoning to a single batch of rancid potato salad.

Except this is easier to track and more disgusting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

We knew this was behind most anti-Trump dreck.

One anonymous source gives a story to "Paper A."

Then "Network B" calls the same source, to get "confirmation."

Then Snopes and other 'fact-checkers' agree…

It’s the investigative incest that kept the Steele dossier going.

So, how can we ever trust these clowns?

They'd do anything to destroy a person -- from a president they can't stand, to his evil supporters.

And they'd push a lie if it helped their side win an election.

It's like Biden claiming the vaccine started with him. Or that there's no emergency at the border.

The press doesn’t just nod along, they take the lies and turn them into truth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s not fake news. It's deep fake news.

Be ready when they use it on you.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on March 16, 2021.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM GREG GUTFELD