Gutfeld on cancel culture targeting TV show hosts

In yet another installment of "everyone's racist" Chris Harrison won’t host the next "Bachelorette" -- despite apologizing twice for defending contestant Rachael Kircconnel after she was accused of racially insensitive behavior.

If you don’t watch the show, well, congrats! But Kircconnel is white, currently trying to marry the Black male star. Making her a pretty lame racist.

Meanwhile, an inner circle of hell television show called "The Talk," is shutting down for a few days to investigate a conversation when co-host Sharon Osbourne defended former "Good Morning Britain" host and author Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle.

OSBOURNE: I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist? … Tell me when you have heard him say racist things. Educate me!

UNDERWOOD: I don't want anybody here to watch this and think we are attacking you for being racist.

OSBOURNE: I think that seed is already sown.

Osbourne’s co-host, Sherly Underwood said Sharon was "giving validation" to "something he (Morgan) has uttered that is racist."

What was said that was racist? Dumb question.

It doesn’t matter, in a moral panic, evidence becomes unnecessary; all one needs is the accusation to burn the witch.

Just to note: the "controversial discussion" was on air. So why investigate it when you can just watch it?

It’s part of the moral panic: we must do something! Now! Or we will be next in the barrel.

It makes me wonder, just by doing this monologue, in which I appear to defend Osbourne, must I be investigated for giving validation to a validation of a person accused of racism?

And if anyone here agrees with my point, do they then merit an investigation, for validating my validation of Sharon’s validation of a person accused. And what about you, dear viewer and reader. If you agree with me then you're validating me -- and I didn’t even drive here.

Remember it’s not about being racist. It’s the power one gets making the accusation.

The power is zero sum.

One can only move forward, if another is canceled.

Remember the "red scare?" This is the race scare.

It rewards as it punishes, and if you don't think you're next, you aren't paying attention.

Now I’ve gotta run. I have to pee.

Don’t take my seat.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on March 15, 2021.

