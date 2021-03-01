Gutfeld on Trump blasting Biden's first month in the White House at CPAC

So, did Joe Biden have the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SPEAKING AT CPAC ON SUNDAY: Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history.

I mean, we all knew the Biden administration was gonna be bad, but none of us imagined how bad!

TRUMP: We all knew the Biden administration was going to be bad, but none of us imagined just how bad they would be and how far left he would go. He never talked about this. We would have those wonderful debates. You would never talk about this. We didn't know what the hell he was talking about.

So if a Republican president makes a triumphant return to the white house. I wonder who that will be!

TRUMP: A Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House. And I wonder who that will be?

So it was just like old times at CPAC, as Trump boiled it down for us.

While you no longer have his mean tweets keeping CNN anchors up at night -- you also have unsecured borders, fewer jobs, a dead pipeline, rising gas prices, a return to a disastrous climate agreement, and rising crime that gets a pass from the cowards of cancel culture. And the only good thing joe has --- the vaccines -- came from you know who.

TRUMP: Never let them take the credit, they’re just following our plan.

And, then he laid down the most vital challenge. Would Joe, on behalf of the moms, dads and children of America get the schools open and open them now?

TRUMP: On behalf of the moms, dads and children of America, I call on Joe Biden to get the schools open and get them open now.

Finally, I wonder what we will see for the next four years...

TRUMP: For the next four years the brave Republicans in the room will be at the heart of the effort to oppose the radical Democrats and the fake news media and their toxic cancel culture. And I want you to know I’m going to continue to fight right by your side … the only division is between a handful of Washington, D.C. establishment political hacks and everybody else all over the country.

But that’s not all you're going to see.

You will see Trump. And perhaps others in the Party that will learn from him.

Trump showed other Republicans that you’ve got to fight fire with fire. -- And you know that worked because he suddenly became an existential threat. That’s what happens when you expose the media.

Trump offered a clear succinct difference.

People say he ruined a party, others say he saved it.

It could be both. The Republicans have now become a new political party -- one for the ignored, the working classes, the opposite of the elites.

It’s time to embrace that, as the Democrats become no different from its colluders on CNN -- well-dressed dopes controlled by the woke.

