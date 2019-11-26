Gutfeld on Pete Davidson swearing off performing at colleges

In a recent interview, he said, "I refuse to do a college after this year because it's like you're just setting yourself up for trouble."

He's not the first to write off the home of dwindling free speech. Both Seinfeld and Chris Rock have also ditched academia as the toxic mold of humorlessness spreads.

So why is it getting so bad? Two words: identity politics.

I can't even list the offended without triggering outrage.

Once the modern left made identity the center of one's being, they created endless varieties of grievance, which then creates the same number of potential offenses. There are now more identities than people. Thick skins have been replaced with open wounds.

America is no longer a country based on rugged individuals. Among the young, they’ve been replaced by cowardly mobs.

So what can today’s comics say to those who demand they be shielded from uncomfortable truths and offensive jokes?

It would be great if they said something. But rather than share the risk, they bail.

The front lines of speech seem to be in retreat, leaving all but a few to fight on. It’s up to us to reward the fighters and ignore those who don't. Otherwise, the joke will be on all of us. And no one will be laughing, because we'll all be suing.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Nov. 26, 2019.

