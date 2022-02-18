Gutfeld: The overeducated are inciting 'class warfare'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

So let's start with a story you weren't hearing much about because it involves a group the media loves: Black Lives Matter.

One of their activists, Quintez Brown, was charged in an attempted assassination of Jewish Democrat mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in Louisville, Kentucky.

I know you're thinking the same thing I did when I first read it: Jewish people live in Kentucky?

The suspect, just like CNN and MSNBC, was an advocate for socialist and communist ideals and often criticized gun-loving Republicans as a columnist for a Louisville paper.

Yes, he's a member of the press. Well, it was either that or become a college professor. Here is the pro-gun control shooter on Joy Reid's show. Roll the tape.

BROWN: Honestly, now it's very hard to feel safe at school, but where I come from, I feel less safe in my community. And so like, I love how it emphasizes, it's like, this isn't a school safety issue … this is a gun violence issue, because gun violence does not affect schools, but communities, churches, clubs everywhere. So at school, and it's very hard to feel safe now, because it's like a war zone. But humans need, we need common sense gun reform. Get rid of assault rifles.

So, yeah, he's for gun control — just yours, not his. It makes it easier to shoot politicians without getting shot.

So you think some journalists would wonder if far-left rhetoric and demonization of whites or Jews led to this violence? Someone, maybe, like Joy Reid?

REID: In America, there's a thing about both white vigilantism and white tears, particularly male white tears. Really white tears in general, because that's what Karens are, right? They Karen out, and as soon as they get caught, water works. White men can get away with that, too. And it has the same effect.

Oh, it's scary. Now, I'm not going to say — it's just the music bothers me. It's like it's very, it makes it into like a horror movie kind of thing. I'm not going to say that Reid's racist words incited violence against whites, but I'm not going to not say it.

Surely it doesn't help when you constantly target one race for abuse.

So how did The Las Vegas Sun report this attempted murder? They blamed the right, claiming that violent language from right-wing politicians like Donald Trump was enough motivation for the shooting.

QUINTEZ BROWN: BLM LOUISVILLE DEFENDS POSTING BAIL FOR ALLEGED WOULD-BE MAYORAL ASSASSIN

"We've all heard this with our own ears. We have Trump drawing cheers at rallies by suggesting violence against his opponents. GOP lawmakers and candidates trying to whip their followers into a frenzy with talk of taking up arms against so-called forms of tyranny like mask mandates."

Hmm. Well, I got to say for a publication called The Sun, the people who write for it aren't that bright. Yeah, you're welcome.

And they claim that we've heard all of this with our own ears. Not us, buddy. All we hear is millions of people right now laughing at you for your idiocy.

But at least The Sun didn't blame it on the shooter's car.

Meanwhile, where's the shooter? He's not in jail. The Louisville Community Bail Fund posted the $100,000 bond for him.

Yeah, the party of red flag laws bailed out a deranged man who just tried to shoot a politician.

It's kind of like if Sirhan Sirhan failed — they're giving him another shot. And don't you dare blame Kamala. The person she bailed out is accused of murder in Minnesota.

Which brings up another question: Why don't we know whose money bailed him out? Why aren't enterprising journalists using hacked data to find out who's responsible for freeing an attempted murderer?

Well, maybe because they're hacks themselves. But look at what the press did to the truckers in Canada.

Places like The Washington Post took names and numbers from a hacked list of donations and started calling people who gave as little as 40 bucks to the convoy.

Like Geraldo's hot tub, it's as gross as it is unsurprising. I just love that picture.

The only shooting that these so-called terrorists in Canada have done is that the goal during street hockey. The only thing they threaten is the timeliness of our Amazon packages.

No wonder everyone hates the press, including their own parents. They couldn't look into the president's son's business dealings, which they lied about being hacked.

But if a coffee shop owner donates to peaceful civil disobedience, they sic the outrage mob on them. Then the government takes away their bank accounts.

The doxxing has caused more damage than the protests. In short, journalists who despise a blue-collar class painted a target on people who supported a nonviolent protest simply because they saw them as uneducated rubes.

Uneducated rubes, mind you, who you and your country rely on to make it run every day, you slime.

This is class warfare with an overeducated, self-absorbed class taking out their aggressions on everyone they deem beneath them.

Well, everyone but an attempted murder of a Jewish mayoral candidate. That crime doesn't fit the narrative, so let it slide.

But these are weird times — so weird that I find myself agreeing for once with Ilhan Omar, who defended those who were doxxed and later harassed by reporters after donating to the Freedom Convoy.

Be careful, Ilhan, your patriotism is starting to show.

After The Washington Post began hunting down the doxxed people, Omar said this: "I fail to see why any journalist felt the need to report on a shop owner making such an insignificant donation rather than to just get them harassed. It's unconscionable, and journalists need to do better."

Well, amen, sister, as her husband-slash-brother would say.

It's not often I find myself in staunch agreement with a radical communist, but that's what the journalist class does to you. It unites all of us against them.

It's gotten so bad, I'm going bowling with the Squad this Saturday night.

