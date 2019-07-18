Gutfeld on Trump's new asylum rules

Another story lost in the media “racist” frenzy: President Trump introduced a plan to tighten asylum rules at the southern border.

Boiled down: With some exceptions, migrants who pass through another country first must seek asylum there rather than at our border. So, basically, you can't say to El Salvador, "Get me outta here" when what you really meant was "Get me a job in Phoenix."

So Trump’s plan is simple. And sensible.

We've said it before. If you're on the run from something bad, why skip the first safe harbor?

To use a movie analogy: if Freddy Krueger is on your tail, the first house with the lights on is the door you're going to knock on.

But I'm oversimplifying.

By bringing a safe place closer to a migrant, this change is meant to prevent suffering by shortening the journey.

So you'd think Democrats would be on board. But no, because it's Trump.

Now, Trump’s idea of making refugees seek asylum in the first safe nation they came to is one most countries use, and for good reason. It saves lives, as the Germans discovered when German Chancellor Angela Merkel let in many refugees who were told they could go anywhere they wanted in the European Union. Many said "London!"

So Britain said "auf wiedersehen" to the European Union and Merkel's been trying to walk back her decision ever since.

Trump knows anarchy comes when you base your laws on political pandering and what plays well on "The View."

The caravans were our version of Merkel's mistake.

But this reform says "not so fast." Which is why, in all likelihood, Democrats will hate it.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on July 18, 2019.

